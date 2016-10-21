Battlefield 1: Spezialisierungen im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

Generic:
- Flak: Incoming damager from explosions is reduced by 15%
- Cover: Incoming suppression is reduced by 25%
- Quick Regen: Decrease time before Out of Combat Heal by 20%
- Quick Unspot: Decrease length of time you are Spotted by 2 seconds
- Bayonet Training: Bayonet charge lasts 1 second longer and recovers 1 second quicker
- Hasty Retreat: Increase your maximum sprint speed by 10% whilst you are Suppressed
- Camouflage: When moving slowly or stationary you are invisible to Spot Flares
Assault:
- Juggernaut: Your Gas Mask also reduces explosive damage by 15% (does stack)
- Controlled Demolition: TNT is now detonated sequentially
Medic:
- Stimulant Syringe: Reviving an ally give you both a 20% sprint speed for 8 seconds (Does not stack)
- Concealed Rescue: Downed Squad Mates within 20m drop smoke to cover their revival (40s cooldown)
Support:
- Unbreakable: Incoming suppression is reduced by 75% when your Bipod is deployed
- Pin Down: The Duration an enemy remains spotted is extended via Suppression
Scout:
- Scapegoat: A decoy is automatically deployed when struck below 35 health by a distant enemy (30s cooldown)
- Perimeter Alarm: When your Trip Mine is triggered enemies within 15m are marked on the mini-map
Starten soll jeder Spieler mit den drei Standardspezialisierungen Flak, Cover und Quick Regen. Weitere sollen sich durch das Erfüllen neuer Dienstanweisungen im Rahmen der im September erscheinenden "In the Name of the Tsar"-Erweiterung freischalten lassen. Nähere Informationen dazu soll es aber erst zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt geben.
