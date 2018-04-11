Battlefield 1: Wettkampfmodus Incursions wird auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One getestet - 4Players.de

Battlefield 1
Military-Shooter
Entwickler: DICE
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
21.10.2016
21.10.2016
21.10.2016
Test: Battlefield 1
90
Test: Battlefield 1
89
Test: Battlefield 1
89
Battlefield 1
    Battlefield 1: Wettkampfmodus Incursions wird auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One getestet

    Battlefield 1 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts
    Battlefield 1 (Shooter) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
    EA und DICE haben die Incursions-Testserver von Battlefield 1 für PC, PS4 und Xbox One erneut gestartet. Incursions ist ein teambasierter Wettkampfmodus (5-gegen-5-Gefechte) mit Fahrzeug. Aus acht verschiedenen Klassen darf man wählen (Grabenchirurg, Kontrollführer, Panzerabwehr, Kampfmechaniker, Mörserunterstützung, Angriffsführer, Schocksturmsoldat, Aufklärer) und auf Grundlage einer Kombination aus Zeit, Teamplay und Leistung im Rang aufsteigen, um Zugriff auf verbesserte Waffen und Fähigkeiten zu erhalten. Weitere Details findet ihr im Posting bei Reddit.

    "HOW TO ACCESS BATTLEFIELD 1 INCURSIONS  
    For our returning Battlefield 1 Incursions Community Environment, just update your client via Origin and you're ready to dive in. For our console players, the Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment is now the Battlefield 1 Incursions client! if you have the Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment for console in your game library, you’re all set! Install or update the client and you can hit the ground running. If you are not a returning BF1 ICE player, or if you did not participate in the Battlefield 1 CTE for consoles, you will need to register in-game.
     
    • Start up your Battlefield 1 base game
    • Go to the "More" tab on the main menu
    • Select "Battlefield 1 Incursions"
    • Follow the on-screen instructions
    • "Battlefield 1 Incursions" will become available in your games collection
    • Download and install the separate game client for "Battlefield 1 Incursions" via the Origin/PlayStation Store/Xbox Marketplace
    • Launch "Battlefield 1 Incursions" from Origin/your console's home screen"



    Quelle: EA, DICE
