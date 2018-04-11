Battlefield 1: Wettkampfmodus Incursions wird auf PC, PS4 und Xbox One getestet - 4Players.de

"HOW TO ACCESS BATTLEFIELD 1 INCURSIONS
For our returning Battlefield 1 Incursions Community Environment, just update your client via Origin and you're ready to dive in. For our console players, the Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment is now the Battlefield 1 Incursions client! if you have the Battlefield 1 Community Test Environment for console in your game library, you’re all set! Install or update the client and you can hit the ground running. If you are not a returning BF1 ICE player, or if you did not participate in the Battlefield 1 CTE for consoles, you will need to register in-game.
- Start up your Battlefield 1 base game
- Go to the "More" tab on the main menu
- Select "Battlefield 1 Incursions"
- Follow the on-screen instructions
- "Battlefield 1 Incursions" will become available in your games collection
- Download and install the separate game client for "Battlefield 1 Incursions" via the Origin/PlayStation Store/Xbox Marketplace
- Launch "Battlefield 1 Incursions" from Origin/your console's home screen"