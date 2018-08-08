Defenders of Ekron: Die Definitive Edition im Launch-Trailer - 4Players.de

Zum Start der Definitive Edition der Arcade-Action Defenders of Ekron hat Entwickler In Vitro Games einen frischen Spielszenen-Trailer veröffentlicht. Die aufgemotzte Fassung ist ab sofort für Steam, PS4 sowie Xbox One erhältlich und bietet frische Features wie einen wählbaren Schwierigkeitsgrad, einen Boss-Rush-Modus und eine 8-Bit-Version.

"Defenders of Ekron - Definitive Edition is now available for Steam, PS4 and Xbox One! It features new difficulty settings, several improvements to the general gameplay for a more balanced experience, and a brand-new Boss Rush Mode, where you challenge all of the 13 main bosses in a row with no health regeneration. The 8-bit version of the video game called Invaders of Ekron is also included, which shows a retro-style vertical shoot'em up."