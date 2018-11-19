 

Paladins - Champions of the Realm: Cross-Play, plattform-übergreifender Fortschritt und neuer Champion - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Paladins - Champions of the Realm
Taktik-Shooter
Entwickler: Hi-Rez Studios
Publisher: Hi-Rez Studios
Release:
2017
2017
2017
2018
2017

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • The Crew 2 [PC] - 29,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Tyranny - Standard Edition [PC] - 11,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III [PC] - 8,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pillars of Eternity Hero Edition [PC] - 13,33 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Crew [PC] - 7,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Intenso SSD 512 GB - 66,90 (Amazon)
  • Monster Hunter World [PlayStation 4] - 24,99
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 [PlayStation 4] - 19,95 (Amazon)
  • Final Fantasy 15 [PlayStation 4] - 21,90 (Amazon)
  • Strategiespiel-Wochenende bei GOG, u.a. War for the Overworld - 6,99
  • Rennspiel-Sale bei Humble, u.a. F1 2018 - 29,69

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Paladins - Champions of the Realm: Cross-Play, plattform-übergreifender Fortschritt und neuer Champion

Paladins - Champions of the Realm (Shooter) von Hi-Rez Studios
Paladins - Champions of the Realm (Shooter) von Hi-Rez Studios - Bildquelle: Hi-Rez Studios
Mit Imani, The Last Wanderer haben die Hi-Rez Studios nicht nur einen weiteren Champion für Paladins - Champions of the Realm angekündigt und gleich mit einem dazugehörigen Teaser-Video vorgestellt. Via Twitter gibt man außerdem bekannt, dass schon bald ein plattformübergreifendes Spielen des Titels auf PC, Xbox One und Switch möglich sein soll. Und nicht nur das: Man wird auf Wunsch auch seinen Fortschritt auf ein anderes System übertragen und von dort aus weiterspielen können.

Aus einer FAQ-Sektion zum Thema Cross-Platform-Play geht auf der offiziellen Webseite allerdings hervor, dass man sich noch einige Monaten gedulden muss, bis das Feature zur Verfügung steht.





Letztes aktuelles Video: Champion Teaser - Imani The Last Wanderer


Quelle: Twitter

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am