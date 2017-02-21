Halo Wars 2: Atriox: Der Anführer der "Verbannten" im Trailer - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Halo Wars 2 - Atriox: Der Anführer der "Verbannten" im Trailer
Atriox, ein "Brute", der von den Covenant versklavt wurde, steht im folgenden Trailer zu Halo Wars 2 im Mittelpunkt des Geschehens. Im Strategiespiel übernimmt er die Rolle des Anführers der Verbannten. Am 21. Februar 2017 wird der zweite Teil von Halo Wars für PC und Xbox One erscheinen.
"His name is Atriox, a Brute enslaved by the Covenant who eventually rose up against his masters and became a legend. His rebellion inspired the birth of The Banished, a savage army of mercenaries and killers now on the brink of acquiring the most powerful weapons platform the galaxy has ever seen. The only things between Atriox and his prize are Captain James Cutter and the crew of the USNC Spirit of Fire. Outgunned and long past any hope for reinforcements, Cutter's survival depends on how quickly he can master the first law of the battlefield: Know your enemy."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Atriox Trailer
