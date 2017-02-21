Halo Wars 2: Kolonie-Anführerpaket (DLC) und April-Patch - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Halo Wars 2: Kolonie-Anführerpaket (DLC) und April-Patch
Für Halo Wars 2 sind das "Kolonie-Anführerpaket" und ein weiterer Patch - nach einer Bug-bedingten Verschiebung - veröffentlicht worden. Das Kolonie-Anführerpaket kostet 6,99 Euro bzw. ist im Season-Pass inbegriffen und enthält: acht Blitz-Karten sowie den Kolonie-Jäger-Anführer, den Goliath und die Pirschermeute, fünf Blitz-Pakete mit Kolonie-Karten sowie sieben neue Anführerfähigkeiten und Einheiten für den Multiplayer-Modus, darunter die lebende Barriere, den Fahrzeugsymbionten und den Ingenieursschwarm.
Die Entwickler schreiben: "Die Kolonie ist der neueste Anführer der Verbannten und der erste Jäger, der jemals eine Führungsposition innehatte. Den wahren Grund dafür kennen aber nur Atriox und die Kolonie selbst. Das verbundene Paar der Kolonie kommuniziert als Einzelwesen durch einen speziellen Verbannten-Übersetzer, um seine schweren Belagerungstruppen zu befehligen, darunter zwei neue Einheiten, die die geballte Kraft der Jäger aufs Schlachtfeld bringen: der Goliath, ein alles vernichtendes Monstrum, und der Pirscher, ein mechanisierter Späher, der in ein montierbares Geschütz umgewandelt werden kann."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Colony Launch Trailer
Der damit verbundene Patch für das Hauptspiel nimmt Verbesserungen an der Stabilität, der Computerintelligenz und der Kampagne vor.
Core systems:
-Made various stability improvements
-Fixed some secondary objectives not triggering after loading from a save
-Fixed some more cases that could cause infinite loading
-Fixed a performance issue on Banished buildings caused by some audio looping inappropriately
-Fixed an issue causing desync for some players
Leader Powers:
-Archer Missiles now interact with Fog of War appropriately
-Fixed an issue with players being able to build toward the pop cap of temporarily stolen units with Isabel's Ghost in the Machine
-Fixed an issue where a shield generator wouldn't spin up if the main base was damaged during construction
-Fixed an issue where Isabel's ‘The Best Offense' passive power would render Scorpions unresponsive
Blitz/Firefight:
-Ark Defense spawns the correct number of Sentinels in Blitz, for all interactions with line of sight
-Grunt Mob returns the correct amount of energy on death in Blitz
-Fixed an issue with audio corruption in longer games of Blitz Firefight
Campaign/Gameplay/Settings:
-Grunts no longer shoot each other in the back, reducing their damage output
-The campaign log "Beyond the Edge" is now unlocked when completing campaign mission "The Halo"
-Neutral marines in the tutorial no longer attack and kill the player's units, preventing them from completing the mission
-Strongholds custom game setting for "starting population count" now works as expected
-Fixed it so "Minibases count as HQ" enabled now prevents the game from ending when the player has no units and only minibases
-Added some Sentinels to capture points on Sentry and Badlands
-Marines' grenade throw is more responsive
-Deployed Blisterbacks are now attackable by all units, not just anti-air
-Hunter upgrade no longer renders Hunters unresponsive
-Fixed an issue where Holo-decoy units under the effects of the Hellcharge ability would do damage to enemy units
-Global unit upgrades now apply to the Scorpion
-Fixed text on Forge's Rolling Economy text to match the changes that were applied in the previous update
-Aligned Kinsano's flame VFX for her Flamewall power with the area in which it does damage
-Fixed several translation errors in Russian, Polish and Japanese
-Fixed some instances of debug strings showing up as UI text in a few locations
AI Fixes:
-Shipmaster AI can no longer teleport units into the void
-Changed the way AI uses and reacts to Nightingale smoke ability
-Fixed an issue that allowed the AI to control a jackrabbit drone
-AI players are now more aware of cloaked bases
-AI players will retake power nodes which were reclaimed by Sentinels
-An AI will no longer kill its own units by disabling a Lightbridge while they're on it… RIP
Achievements:
-Fixed "Two Heads are Better than None" achievementAudio/Effects:
-Fixed audio with several leader powers
-Fixed several issues with units not having appropriate audio on destruction
-Fixed several instances in campaign when background music could be heard in cutscenes or ingame cinematics
-Adjusted some leader powers' audio
-Synced some audio with animations for Kinsano's Cyclops
-Fixed an issue with audio events getting spammed when interacting with Fog of War or
Cloaking ability
-Fixed an issue with large scale battles causing some audio corruption
-Fixed death visual effects on the Veteran Flame ‘Hog in Blitz
-Fixed some particle issues with the Flame Warthog incendiary grenade
-Fixed Guard units generating noise endlessly in Blitz
-Douglas's taunt is no longer heard globally
And now for something completely different:
-Fixed an issue where Grunt Squads turn into Grizzlies after the player kills them in any mission when loading a save file with the skull "Grunt Birthday Party" active from a previous release
