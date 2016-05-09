Stellaris: Leviathans: Paradox kündigt weiteren Downloadinhalt an - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Stellaris
Strategie
Release:
09.05.2016
09.05.2016
09.05.2016
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Stellaris
82

“Umfassende und gute, in mancher Hinsicht aber oberflächliche 4X-Strategie.”

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Stellaris
Ab 34.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

7 Tage Film-Schnäppchen -  (u. a. 2 Serien für 18 Euro, Blu-rays ab 7,97 Euro, Box-Sets reduziert)  ***  Xbox One S 1TB Konsole FIFA 17 Bundle - 349,00 Euro  ***  Xbox Wireless Controller (kompatibel mit Windows 10 Geräten) -  54,85 Euro  ***  Jurassic World [Blu-ray] -  5,00 Euro  ***   Der Hobbit: Die Schlacht der fünf Heere [3D Blu-ray] -  9,99 Euro  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Stellaris - Leviathans: Paradox kündigt weiteren Downloadinhalt an

Stellaris (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive
Stellaris (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive - Bildquelle: Paradox Interactive
Paradox hat mit Leviathans eine Erweiterung für Stellaris angekündigt und deutet im nachfolgenden Trailer an, was Weltraumstrategen darin erwartet. Einzelheiten behält der Entwickler noch für sich, nennt aber vor allem drei große Neuerungen. So trifft man u.a. auf Wächter unbekannter Herkunft mit geheimnisvollen Motiven und erhält Zugang zu Schätzen oder neuen Technologien, wenn man sie studiert oder bekämpft.

In Enklaven der Kunst sowie des freien Handels erwirbt man zudem Informationen über die Galaxie und gibt große Kunstwerke in Auftrag, die das eigene Reich repräsentieren sollen. Eine neue Dimension fügt Paradox schließlich den gefallenen Imperien hinzu, die untereinander einen Krieg beginnen bzw. alte Feindschaften aufleben lassen. Geschieht das, könne man eins der Imperien unterstützen oder gar beide angreifen, während sie durch den Konflikt geschwächt sind.

Leviathans soll noch im Verlauf dieses Jahres veröffentlicht werden.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Leviathans-Trailer


Quelle: Pressemitteilung Paradox Interactive

Kommentare

Red Dox schrieb am
Aussage von Wiz (aka https://twitter.com/Martin_Anward ) war
I posted it on the official forum but will post it here as well: Originally we were supposed to be working on a full-fledged expansion right now, one that would not be out for quite some time. However, due to the fact that we were not able to address all the issues we wanted to in Asimov/Clarke, as well as the huge amount of good community feedback we got, we decided to push back the expansion and focus on a large patch that would mostly be about bug fixes, community feedback, and addressing/revamping some weak areas of the game.
In addition to the patch and to support us pushing back the expansion in favor of bug fixing and tweaking, we're making a content DLC to be released alongside Heinlein. This is not a case of taking patch content and making it paid - if we weren't making the content DLC, that content would not be developed. There will also be plenty of free content in Heinlein (as this dev diary should have told you - most of the Fallen Empire stuff is free).
Details on the DLC will come later, there will be more to it than the War in Heaven though.
And yes, only host will need the DLC.

Zwar auch schon paar Tage alt aber denke es bleibt bei: Host reicht.
-----Red Dox
sphinx2k schrieb am
Btw. weiß jemand wie es im Multiplayer aussieht? Bei Crusader Kings reicht es ja wenn der Host den DLC hat. Da ich nur mit meiner Frau im Multiplayer spiele wäre das interessant zu wissen.
Red Dox schrieb am
Wanderdüne hat geschrieben:Klingt sehr cool, wird gekauft. Aber wann kommt denn endlich der 1.3 Patch? :Hüpf:
Und es wird Zeit, dass der Entwickler endlich mal die Themen Handel und Spionage angeht, die in Stellaris momentan wirklich noch fühlbar fehlen.

1.3 ist für Oktober geplant, und wird wohl zeitgleich mit dem DLC aufschlagen. Wann genau bleibt abzuwarten.
Handel und Spionage bleiben aber wohl erstmal auf der Ersatzbank, aber die waren für 1.3 ja auch nicht angedacht wie man uns schon im Mai mitteilte ;)
https://forum.paradoxplaza.com/forum/in ... ge.932668/
-----Red Dox
KaioShinDE schrieb am
Diese Expansion klingt viel sinnvoller als die letzte die einfach mehr Aliens in the RNG Pool eingekippt hat. Ich freue mich drauf.
Wanderdüne schrieb am
Klingt sehr cool, wird gekauft. Aber wann kommt denn endlich der 1.3 Patch? :Hüpf:
Und es wird Zeit, dass der Entwickler endlich mal die Themen Handel und Spionage angeht, die in Stellaris momentan wirklich noch fühlbar fehlen.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+