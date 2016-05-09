Stellaris: Leviathans: Paradox kündigt weiteren Downloadinhalt an - 4Players.de

I posted it on the official forum but will post it here as well: Originally we were supposed to be working on a full-fledged expansion right now, one that would not be out for quite some time. However, due to the fact that we were not able to address all the issues we wanted to in Asimov/Clarke, as well as the huge amount of good community feedback we got, we decided to push back the expansion and focus on a large patch that would mostly be about bug fixes, community feedback, and addressing/revamping some weak areas of the game.

In addition to the patch and to support us pushing back the expansion in favor of bug fixing and tweaking, we're making a content DLC to be released alongside Heinlein. This is not a case of taking patch content and making it paid - if we weren't making the content DLC, that content would not be developed. There will also be plenty of free content in Heinlein (as this dev diary should have told you - most of the Fallen Empire stuff is free).

Details on the DLC will come later, there will be more to it than the War in Heaven though.

And yes, only host will need the DLC.