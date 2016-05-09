Stellaris: Erweiterung "Synthetic Dawn" angeküdingt - 4Players.de

Stellaris
Nachrichten

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn-Erweiterung angeküdingt

Stellaris (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive
Stellaris (Strategie) von Paradox Interactive - Bildquelle: Paradox Interactive
Paradox Interactive hat zur Ankündigung der Synthetic-Dawn-Erweiterung zur 4X-Weltraumstrategie Stellaris einen Teaser-Trailer veröffentlicht, der zunächst wohl nur für die passende Stimmung sorgen soll. Stellaris ist bereits 2016 für den PC erschienen.

Stellaris: Synthetic Dawn provides an all-new way for players to establish their empire across the stars, starting the game as a Machine Empire -- a society made up entirely of robots. Unique game features and event chains will allow the machines to expand as a robotic consciousness, and create an AI-led network that grows to galactic dominance.

Features:
  • You, Robot: Play Stellaris as a customized robotic civilization, complete with a series of robotic portraits for science robots, worker robots, and more
  • AI, eh? Aye!: Follow new event chains and story features to lead your robot race to greatness as an intergalactic AI empire; pursue mechanical perfection in the stars
  • Rise of the Machines: Oppressed synths may rebel against their masters and form new empires -- or you may even discover a fallen synthetic civilization deep in space
  • Digital Enhancements: New synthetic race portraits, and expanded voice packs for VIR

Stellaris
