Divinity: Original Sin 2
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Larian Studios
Publisher: Larian Studios
Release:
14.09.2017
Test: Divinity: Original Sin 2
88

Nachrichten

von ,

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Patch v3.0.158.595: Bugfixes und kleinere Verbesserungen

Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Rollenspiel) von Larian Studios
Divinity: Original Sin 2 (Rollenspiel) von Larian Studios - Bildquelle: Larian Studios
Für Divinity: Original Sin 2 steht der knapp 2,1 GB große Patch auf Version 3.0.158.595 zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update werden hauptsächlich Bugs aus der Welt geschafft und kleinere Verbesserungen (u. a. an der Benutzeroberfläche und am Game-Master-Modus) vorgenommen. So kann zum Beispiel das automatische Hinzufügen von Fertigkeiten/Gegenständen zur "Hotbar" ausgeschaltet werden - zum Change-Log.

Changes and improvements
  • Added a toggle in the options menu to automatically add certain groups of items or skills from the hotbar
  • Lucky Charm is now a party-wide talent. Players no longer need to select the character with the talent to open containers
  • Added exact armor values to controller mode UI when hovering over enemies
  • Arena lobby settings are now saved while in the same play session
  • Fixed issues with reassigning middle mouse button and right mouse button
  • Lockpicks and trap disarm kits are now shared automatically via Magic Pockets
  • Improved selecting doors when using a controller
  • Added the ability to drop or move items to a specific location in the world when using a controller. The “hold in hand” option now has a context menu
  • Added friendly fire damage from traps to combat log
  • Added Summoning information from NPCs to combat log
  • Updated save/load interface when using a controller
  • Added extra dialog animations to Trolls
  • Revealed items are now highlighted when pressing ALT, after the player has revealed them
  • Improved the flow of the companion dialog between Sebille and Stingtail
  • Changing equipment or using items now breaks “Play Dead” status
  • Updated several visual effects and sound effects to certain regions, story moments and skills
  • Added player feedback when an enemy is immune to a certain type of attack
  • Improved the journal update when picking up a purging wand in Braccus’ vault
  • Improved the timing of certain quest rewards during dialog
  • Splitscreen mode in Character Creation now allows players to edit their characters again after having pressed Start
  • Fixed the issue where, under certain conditions, Tarquin wasn’t moving from the Lady Vengeance to the Stonegarden
  • You can now create Armour of the Eternals with both types of Eternal artefact
  • The “Medusa Head” skill now correctly overrides the “Bull Horns” skill
  • Improved the behavior of Hannag during combat
  • Updated subtitles for several endgame scenes
  • SPOILER: Destroying Arx by releasing Deathfog will now make the player fail the Path of Blood
  • SPOILER: Delorus can no longer be resurrected if he dies while following the party

Quelle: Larian

Kommentare

MrLetiso schrieb am
Nether Swap steht nicht dabei :roll: manno...
schrieb am

