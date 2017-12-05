Changes and improvements
- Added a toggle in the options menu to automatically add certain groups of items or skills from the hotbar
- Lucky Charm is now a party-wide talent. Players no longer need to select the character with the talent to open containers
- Added exact armor values to controller mode UI when hovering over enemies
- Arena lobby settings are now saved while in the same play session
- Fixed issues with reassigning middle mouse button and right mouse button
- Lockpicks and trap disarm kits are now shared automatically via Magic Pockets
- Improved selecting doors when using a controller
- Added the ability to drop or move items to a specific location in the world when using a controller. The “hold in hand” option now has a context menu
- Added friendly fire damage from traps to combat log
- Added Summoning information from NPCs to combat log
- Updated save/load interface when using a controller
- Added extra dialog animations to Trolls
- Revealed items are now highlighted when pressing ALT, after the player has revealed them
- Improved the flow of the companion dialog between Sebille and Stingtail
- Changing equipment or using items now breaks “Play Dead” status
- Updated several visual effects and sound effects to certain regions, story moments and skills
- Added player feedback when an enemy is immune to a certain type of attack
- Improved the journal update when picking up a purging wand in Braccus’ vault
- Improved the timing of certain quest rewards during dialog
- Splitscreen mode in Character Creation now allows players to edit their characters again after having pressed Start
- Fixed the issue where, under certain conditions, Tarquin wasn’t moving from the Lady Vengeance to the Stonegarden
- You can now create Armour of the Eternals with both types of Eternal artefact
- The “Medusa Head” skill now correctly overrides the “Bull Horns” skill
- Improved the behavior of Hannag during combat
- Updated subtitles for several endgame scenes
- SPOILER: Destroying Arx by releasing Deathfog will now make the player fail the Path of Blood
- SPOILER: Delorus can no longer be resurrected if he dies while following the party
