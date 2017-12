Added a toggle in the options menu to automatically add certain groups of items or skills from the hotbar

Lucky Charm is now a party-wide talent. Players no longer need to select the character with the talent to open containers

Added exact armor values to controller mode UI when hovering over enemies

Arena lobby settings are now saved while in the same play session

Fixed issues with reassigning middle mouse button and right mouse button

Lockpicks and trap disarm kits are now shared automatically via Magic Pockets

Improved selecting doors when using a controller

Added the ability to drop or move items to a specific location in the world when using a controller. The “hold in hand” option now has a context menu

Added friendly fire damage from traps to combat log

Added Summoning information from NPCs to combat log

Updated save/load interface when using a controller

Added extra dialog animations to Trolls

Revealed items are now highlighted when pressing ALT, after the player has revealed them

Improved the flow of the companion dialog between Sebille and Stingtail

Changing equipment or using items now breaks “Play Dead” status

Updated several visual effects and sound effects to certain regions, story moments and skills

Added player feedback when an enemy is immune to a certain type of attack

Improved the journal update when picking up a purging wand in Braccus’ vault

Improved the timing of certain quest rewards during dialog

Splitscreen mode in Character Creation now allows players to edit their characters again after having pressed Start

Fixed the issue where, under certain conditions, Tarquin wasn’t moving from the Lady Vengeance to the Stonegarden

You can now create Armour of the Eternals with both types of Eternal artefact

The “Medusa Head” skill now correctly overrides the “Bull Horns” skill

Improved the behavior of Hannag during combat

Updated subtitles for several endgame scenes

SPOILER: Destroying Arx by releasing Deathfog will now make the player fail the Path of Blood

SPOILER: Delorus can no longer be resurrected if he dies while following the party

Für Divinity: Original Sin 2 steht der knapp 2,1 GB große Patch auf Version 3.0.158.595 zum Download bereit. Mit dem Update werden hauptsächlich Bugs aus der Welt geschafft und kleinere Verbesserungen (u. a. an der Benutzeroberfläche und am Game-Master-Modus) vorgenommen. So kann zum Beispiel das automatische Hinzufügen von Fertigkeiten/Gegenständen zur "Hotbar" ausgeschaltet werden - zum Change-Log Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test