Man O' War: Corsair: Early-Access-Update fügt das Kampagnensystem hinzu - 4Players.de

Man O' War: Corsair
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Evil Twin Artworks
Release:
15.04.2016

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Man O' War: Corsair: Early-Access-Update fügt das Kampagnensystem hinzu

Man O' War: Corsair (Action) von Games Workshop, Evil Twin Artworks
Man O' War: Corsair (Action) von Games Workshop, Evil Twin Artworks - Bildquelle: Games Workshop, Evil Twin Artworks
Für die Early-Access-Version von Man O' War: Corsair steht das Update 0.5 "The Winds of Change" bereit. Mit dem Patch kommt das Kampagnensystem ins Spiel. Unterschiedliche Fraktionen kämpfen fortan um die Kontrolle über verschiedene Regionen des Ozeans und die Häfen. Passend dazu gibt es diplomatische Missionen, um den Frieden zu bewahren oder nicht. Außerdem werden neue Fraktionen, Schiffe und Zauberer hinzugefügt.

"With this update we have breathed more life into Warhammer's Great Western Ocean", sagt James Carroll (Director bei Evil Twin Artworks). "The player will feel that the world is moving and changing around them. Factions will fight for control of ocean regions. They can engage in diplomatic missions to either break or keep the peace, as well as being at the forefront of large naval engagements. This has really come to life thanks to the help of the positive and active community around the game."

Quelle: Evil Twin Artworks

