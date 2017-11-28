Erst kürzlich meinte John Hanke (CEO von Niantic), dass sie mit weiterem Kapital neue strategische Chancen und Langzeit-Investitionen im Bereich Augmented Reality möglich wären. Die Pläne des Unternehmens gehen also über Pokémon Go und Harry Potter: Wizards Unite hinaus.
We are very, very excited to welcome the @NianticLabs team to the @sparkcapital portfolio. We believe @johnhanke & the team are building an incredibly important company at the intersection of AR and real world location. https://t.co/sS2a19MTJV— megan quinn (@msquinn) 24. November 2017
