Niantic (Pokémon-Go-Entwickler) sichert sich 200 Mio. Dollar Risikokapital für Augmented-Reality-Investitionen

Pokémon GO (Rollenspiel) von Nintendo
Pokémon GO (Rollenspiel) von Nintendo - Bildquelle: Nintendo
Niantic, das unabhängige Studio hinter Ingress, Pokémon Go und dem jüngst angekündigten Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, hat sich zusätzliches Kapital für weitere Investitionen im Bereich Augmented Reality gesichert. Die Entwickler sicherten sich 200 Mio. Dollar Risikokapital von mehreren Großinvestoren wie Spark Capital, Founders Fund, Meritech, Javelin Venture Captial, You & Mr. Jones und NetEase.

Erst kürzlich meinte John Hanke (CEO von Niantic), dass sie mit weiterem Kapital neue strategische Chancen und Langzeit-Investitionen im Bereich Augmented Reality möglich wären. Die Pläne des Unternehmens gehen also über Pokémon Go und Harry Potter: Wizards Unite hinaus.


Quelle: WSJ, GameSpot, GamesIndustry

