For The King: Into the Deep: Gratis-Add-on für das Taktik-Rollenspiel steht in den Startlöchern - 4Players.de

Letztes aktuelles Video: Into the Deep Ankuendigungs-Trailer
von Jens Bischoff,
For the King - Into the Deep: Gratis-Add-on für das Taktik-Rollenspiel steht in den Startlöchern
IronOak Games und Curve Digital werden am 21. November 2018 die kostenlose Erweiterung "Into the Deep" für For the King veröffentlichen. Das seit April für PC, Mac und Linux auf Steam erhältliche Taktik-Rollenspiel (zum Test) soll 2019 auch für Konsolen umgesetzt werden. Hier erste Spieleindrücke aus dem neuen Story-Update:
