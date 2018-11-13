For The King: Into the Deep: Gratis-Add-on für das Taktik-Rollenspiel steht in den Startlöchern - 4Players.de

 

For The King
Taktik-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: IronOak Games
Release:
19.04.2018
19.04.2018
19.04.2018
2019
2019
2019
 
Test: For The King
For The King
For the King - Into the Deep: Gratis-Add-on für das Taktik-Rollenspiel steht in den Startlöchern

IronOak Games und Curve Digital werden am 21. November 2018 die kostenlose Erweiterung "Into the Deep" für For the King veröffentlichen. Das seit April für PC, Mac und Linux auf Steam erhältliche Taktik-Rollenspiel (zum Test) soll 2019 auch für Konsolen umgesetzt werden. Hier erste Spieleindrücke aus dem neuen Story-Update:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Into the Deep Ankuendigungs-Trailer


Quelle: IronOak Games / Curve Digital

