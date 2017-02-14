Humble Bundle: Spiele und (Hör-) Bücher im Wert von 600 Dollar für 30 Dollar zu haben; Einnahmen gehen komplett an Flüchtlingshilfe - 4Players.de

Humble Bundle
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Humble Bundle

Humble Bundle: Spiele und (Hör-) Bücher im Wert von 600 Dollar für 30 Dollar zu haben; Einnahmen gehen komplett an Flüchtlingshilfe

Die Organisation Humble Bundle hat mit ihrem aktuellen "Freedom"-Angebot offenbar einen Nerv getroffen: Wie Tomshardware.com berichtet, sei bereits in den ersten 90 Minuten eine Summe von 300.000 Dollar erzielt worden. Sämtliche Einnahmen sollen an wohltätige Organisationen fließen, die Flüchtlinge und Migranten in Not unterstützen (American Civil Liberties Union, The International Rescue Committee sowie Ärzte ohne Grenzen). Auch das Unternehmen Humble Bundle selbst steuere den gesammelten Spenden weitere 300.000 Dollar bei. Wer die Mindestsumme von 30 Dollar (28 Euro) oder mehr zahlt, bekommt dafür üppige 47 Spiele und digitale (Hör-) Bücher im Wert von 600 Dollar. Unter den Spielen befinden sich z.B. The Witness, Stardew Valley und Super Meat Boy.

Im Laufe der Aktion sollen noch weitere Titel hinzukommen - also auch nachträglich für jene, die schon früh zuschlagen. Das offenbar als Gegenpol zu Donald Trumps Immigrationspolitik gedachte Angebot endet am 20. Februar, in der Beschreibung wird betont, dass die USA eine Einwanderer-Nation sei. Hier ein Blick auf den (vorläufigen) Inhalt des Bundles:

  • "The Witness
  • Stardew Valley
  • Subnautica (Early Access)
  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered
  • Overgrowth (Early Access)
  • Nuclear Throne
  • Octodad: Dadliest Catch
  • Invisible, Inc.
  • Super Meat Boy
  • World of Goo
  • Mushroom 11
  • No Time to Explain Remastered
  • The Stanley Parable
  • Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
  • Super Hexagon
  • VVVVVV
  • Information Doesn't Want To Be Free - Audiobook
  • Walkaway: Chapter One Preview - Audiobook
  • R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition
  • Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
  • The Swapper
  • Thirty Flights of Loving
  • Spirits
  • Human Resource Machine
  • ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
  • The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game. Issues #1-6
  • A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff
  • The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online
  • Any Empire
  • 2064: Read Only Memories
  • A Virus Named TOM
  • 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
  • Mini Metro
  • Retro Game Crunch
  • Tower of Guns
  • Waking Mars
  • Song of the Deep
  • Monster Loves You!
  • AI War: Fleet Command
  • Sproggiwood
  • Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
  • Deluxe
  • Secrets of Rætikon
  • Girls Like Robots
  • Ellipsis
  • Streamline (Early Access)
  • Ninja Pizza Girl
  • Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball

We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all.

This special one-week bundle features over $600 in incredible games and books for just $30. 100% of your payments will go to the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Humble Bundle will proudly match your contributions up to $300,000.

We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced people as well as in defense of justice, human rights, and civil rights."

Quelle: Humble Bundle, tomshardware.com

Kommentare

tr1on schrieb am
@dx1
Soll das ein Scherz sein? Wo habe ich etwas geschrieben, dass in irgendeiner Weise beleidigend ist oder gegen Regeln verstösst? Und wer hat die Diskussion angefangen?
Wenn du mich verwarnst, wo bleibt die Verwarnung für "Buumpa"?
Kajetan schrieb am
tr1on hat geschrieben:Allzu oft ist "Flüchtlingshilfe" nix anderes als Schleusertum. Darüberhinaus brauchen derlei NGO's mit Geldgebern von der WallStreet (George Soros *hust*), die damit eigentlich ganz andere Ziele verfolgen, ganz gewiss nicht dein Geld.

Jesses, Alumimiumhut-Alarm!
tr1on schrieb am
Buumpa hat geschrieben:
Rapidity01 hat geschrieben:Außerdem bin ich auch ein Befürworter einer restriktiveren Immigrationspolitik. Ne Mauer sollte es zwar nicht sein aber gegen illegale Einwanderung sollte man vorgehen.

Es geht im Flüchtlingshilfe. Flüchtlinge nicht gleich Illegale Einwanderer.
Wenn mal wieder ein großer Krieg in Europa ausbricht und Deutschland, da zentral gelegen, das Hauptschlachtfeld sein wird, hoffe ich, dass all die Menschen wie du, die vor dem Tod flüchten wollen, an der Grenze festgehalten und zurückgeschickt werden!
Ekelhaft!

Allzu oft ist "Flüchtlingshilfe" nix anderes als Schleusertum. Darüberhinaus brauchen derlei NGO's mit Geldgebern von der WallStreet (George Soros *hust*), die damit eigentlich ganz andere Ziele verfolgen, ganz gewiss nicht dein Geld.
[ Wieder Politik? Verwarnung erteilt ?dx1 ]
Temeter  schrieb am
Jup, ging mir ähnlich. Subnautica hatte ich schon eine Weile im Auge. Aber der Rest interessiert mich eigentlich kaum, oder ich habe die Spiele schon.
dehydrated_Akabei schrieb am
Temeter  hat geschrieben:
MrLetiso hat geschrieben:Edit 2: Habe gerade gesehen, dass Subnautica für neue Kunden nicht mehr verfügbar ist. WTF?

Ist ausverkauft, da ist wohl der Andrang zu groß und die Steamkeys sind ausgegangen! Da muss erstmal nachproduziert werden :^)

Was der Mist soll ist mir auch nicht verständlich. Dann sollen sie wenigstens vorher dazuschreiben, dass es nur auf die ersten 10000 Bundles limitiert ist. Das war einer der wenigen Titel, die ich noch nicht hatte, woran aber Interesse bestanden hat. Monster Loves You und zumindest die Steam Keys für Super Meat Boy sind ebenfalls weg, letzteres kann man aber wenigstens noch DRM-frei runterladen.
