Humble Bundle: Spiele und (Hör-) Bücher im Wert von 600 Dollar für 30 Dollar zu haben; Einnahmen gehen komplett an Flüchtlingshilfe - 4Players.de

Die Organisation Humble Bundle hat mit ihrem aktuellen "Freedom"-Angebot
offenbar einen Nerv getroffen: Wie Tomshardware.com
berichtet, sei bereits in den ersten 90 Minuten eine Summe von 300.000 Dollar erzielt worden. Sämtliche Einnahmen sollen an wohltätige Organisationen fließen, die Flüchtlinge und Migranten in Not unterstützen (American Civil Liberties Union, The International Rescue Committee sowie Ärzte ohne Grenzen). Auch das Unternehmen Humble Bundle selbst steuere den gesammelten Spenden weitere 300.000 Dollar bei. Wer die Mindestsumme von 30 Dollar (28 Euro) oder mehr zahlt, bekommt dafür üppige 47 Spiele und digitale (Hör-) Bücher im Wert von 600 Dollar. Unter den Spielen befinden sich z.B. The Witness
, Stardew Valley
und Super Meat Boy
.
Im Laufe der Aktion sollen noch weitere Titel hinzukommen - also auch nachträglich für jene, die schon früh zuschlagen. Das offenbar als Gegenpol zu Donald Trumps Immigrationspolitik gedachte Angebot endet am 20. Februar, in der Beschreibung wird betont, dass die USA eine Einwanderer-Nation sei. Hier ein Blick auf den (vorläufigen) Inhalt des Bundles
:
- "The Witness
- Stardew Valley
- Subnautica (Early Access)
- Day of the Tentacle Remastered
- Overgrowth (Early Access)
- Nuclear Throne
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch
- Invisible, Inc.
- Super Meat Boy
- World of Goo
- Mushroom 11
- No Time to Explain Remastered
- The Stanley Parable
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP
- Super Hexagon
- VVVVVV
- Information Doesn't Want To Be Free - Audiobook
- Walkaway: Chapter One Preview - Audiobook
- R in a Nutshell, 2nd Edition
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
- The Swapper
- Thirty Flights of Loving
- Spirits
- Human Resource Machine
- ROCKETSROCKETSROCKETS
- The Boys Vol. 1: The Name of the Game. Issues #1-6
- A Little Gold Book of Ghastly Stuff
- The Smart Girl's Guide to Privacy: Practical Tips for Staying Safe Online
- Any Empire
- 2064: Read Only Memories
- A Virus Named TOM
- 7 Grand Steps: What Ancients Begat
- Mini Metro
- Retro Game Crunch
- Tower of Guns
- Waking Mars
- Song of the Deep
- Monster Loves You!
- AI War: Fleet Command
- Sproggiwood
- Hot Tin Roof: The Cat That Wore A Fedora
- Deluxe
- Secrets of Rætikon
- Girls Like Robots
- Ellipsis
- Streamline (Early Access)
- Ninja Pizza Girl
- Robot Roller-Derby Disco Dodgeball
We humbly remember that the United States is a nation of immigrants, and we proudly stand with developers, authors, and charities that champion liberty and justice for all.
This special one-week bundle features over $600 in incredible games and books for just $30. 100% of your payments will go to the American Civil Liberties Union, the International Rescue Committee, and Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF). Humble Bundle will proudly match your contributions up to $300,000.
We chose these three organizations because of the inspiring work they do in providing humanitarian assistance to refugees and displaced people as well as in defense of justice, human rights, and civil rights."