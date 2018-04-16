Horizon Chase Turbo: Termin des 16-Bit-Arcade-Rennspiels für PC und PS4; später für Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Happy to announce that #HorizonChase Turbo will launch on 15th of May on #PS4 and #PC/#Linux/#Mac. #XBOXOne and #NintendoSwitch versions will be coming this year!@Playstation Store: https://t.co/86jfDC5CMc#SteamGames: https://t.co/91dAVBX7PO#indiedev #retrogaming #playstation4 pic.twitter.com/yu1jhaTOlo