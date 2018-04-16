Horizon Chase Turbo: Termin des 16-Bit-Arcade-Rennspiels für PC und PS4; später für Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Horizon Chase Turbo
Rennspiel
08.2015
08.2015
15.05.2018
15.05.2018
2018
2018

    Horizon Chase Turbo: Termin des 16-Bit-Arcade-Rennspiels für PC und PS4; später für Switch und Xbox One

    Horizon Chase Turbo, das Arcade-Rennspiel auf Basis von 16-Bit-Klassikern aus den 80er- und 90er-Jahren, wird am 15. Mai 2018 für PC, Mac, Linux und PlayStation 4 erscheinen. Laut den Entwicklern wird es knapp 20 Dollar kosten. Umsetzungen für Switch und Xbox One sollen später folgen.

    Das an OutRun, Top Gear (SNES), Rush oder Lotus Turbo Challenge angelehnte Spiel soll von Horizon Chase World Tour (iOS und Android) unterscheiden. Die Turbo-Version bietet 12 Cups, 48 Städte, 109 Strecken, 31 freischaltbare Autos und 12 Upgrades. Auch ein Split-Screen-Modus für vier Spieler ist geplant.

    Quelle: Aquiris Game Studio

