Horizon Chase Turbo: Termin des 16-Bit-Arcade-Rennspiels für PC und PS4; später für Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Das an OutRun, Top Gear (SNES), Rush oder Lotus Turbo Challenge angelehnte Spiel soll von Horizon Chase World Tour (iOS und Android) unterscheiden. Die Turbo-Version bietet 12 Cups, 48 Städte, 109 Strecken, 31 freischaltbare Autos und 12 Upgrades. Auch ein Split-Screen-Modus für vier Spieler ist geplant.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Happy to announce that #HorizonChase Turbo will launch on 15th of May on #PS4 and #PC/#Linux/#Mac. #XBOXOne and #NintendoSwitch versions will be coming this year!@Playstation Store: https://t.co/86jfDC5CMc#SteamGames: https://t.co/91dAVBX7PO#indiedev #retrogaming #playstation4 pic.twitter.com/yu1jhaTOlo— Horizon Chase (@Horizon_Chase) 16. April 2018