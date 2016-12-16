Astroneer: Early-Access-Update: Augments und erweitertes Forschungssystem - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Astroneer - Early-Access-Update: Augments und erweitertes Forschungssystem
Für die Early-Access-Version von Astroneer auf Steam ist Patch 153 veröffentlicht worden. Xbox One und Windows 10 (Game Preview Program) sollen in der nächsten Woche versorgt werden. Neben allerlei Verbesserungen und Bugfixes werden "Augments" eingeführt und das bestehende Forschungssystem überholt. "Augments" modifizieren das Verhalten von Geräten, an denen sie angebracht wurden. So kann man z. B. den "Terrain Analyzer" an das "Deform Tool" anbringen. Weitere Details findet ihr im Blog-Beitrag von System Era. Das überarbeitete Forschungssystem soll für einen besseren Spielfortschritt sorgen, da von Anfang an weniger Ausrüstungsgegenstände zur Verfügung stehen. Es müssen also mehr Kisten entdeckt und erforscht werden, um Zugriff auf alle Elemente zu erhalten. Der nächste Patch soll sowohl die Erkundung als auch die Überlebensaspekte verbessern.
NEW FEATURES
NEW FEATURES
- Added tool augment system: Augment items can be attached to tools (starting with terrain tool) to upgrade or change behavior
- Terrain tool can now be interacted with when backpack is open in order to slot in augments.
- New unlockable augment items!
- Terrain analyzer: Collect terrain of a particular material/color until meter is full. Once meter is full, adding terrain will use the equipped color, and subtracting terrain will filter on the equipped color.
- Wide mod: Increases the size of the terrain tool brush while decreasing intensity.
- Narrow mod: Decreases the size of the terrain tool brush while increasing intensity.
- Inhibitor: Shuts down functionality. Applied to terrain tool, turns off adding/subtracting terrain, but maintains color changes and harvesting.
- Complete overhaul of equipment unlock progression. Specific equipment unlocks are now dependent on researching certain types of chests while retaining some randomization.
- Steeper difficulty curve: Fewer types of equipment are available at the beginning of a new game, requiring more chests to be recovered and researched to acquire everything.
- Research chests are less common overall.