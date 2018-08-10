Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: Bombenentschärfung erscheint Mitte August auch für PS4, Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
Partygames
Entwickler: Steel Crate Games
Release:
16.07.2015
08.10.2015
19.12.2017
14.12.2015
08.10.2015
08.10.2015
16.08.2018
13.10.2016
16.08.2018
16.07.2015
17.08.2018
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
82
Test: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
82
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
82
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

von ,

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: Bombenentschärfung erscheint Mitte August auch für PS4, Switch und Xbox One

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Geschicklichkeit) von Steel Crate Games
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes (Geschicklichkeit) von Steel Crate Games - Bildquelle: Steel Crate Games
Steel Crate Games wollen ihre kooperative Bombenentschärfung Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes am 16. August 2018 auch für Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PlayStation 4 sowie am 17. August für Xbox One (Xbox Games Store) veröffentlichen, wie sie per Twitter mitteilen:


Der explosive Partyspaß (zum Test) ist bereits für PC, Mac, Linux, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Gear VR, Daydream, Oculus Go und PlayStation VR erhältlich.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Konsolen-Termin-Trailer


Quelle: Steel Crate Games / Twitter

