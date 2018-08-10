Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes: Bombenentschärfung erscheint Mitte August auch für PS4, Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Steel Crate Games wollen ihre kooperative Bombenentschärfung Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes am 16. August 2018 auch für Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PlayStation 4 sowie am 17. August für Xbox One (Xbox Games Store) veröffentlichen, wie sie per Twitter mitteilen:
Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is coming to consoles August 16-17!— Keep Talking Game ð consoles! (@KeepTalkingGame) 9. August 2018
ð£Preorder now on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One.https://t.co/ZiUBCY5zHl #NintendoSwitch #Switch #PS4 #XboxOne #KeepTalkingandNobodyExplodes pic.twitter.com/nU3B79X2pi
Der explosive Partyspaß (zum Test) ist bereits für PC, Mac, Linux, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Gear VR, Daydream, Oculus Go und PlayStation VR erhältlich.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Konsolen-Termin-Trailer