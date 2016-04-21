Don't Starve Together: Update "A New Reign - Teil 1" verfügbar - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Don't Starve Together - Update "A New Reign - Teil 1" verfügbar
Für Don't Starve Together ist das Update "A New Reign - Teil 1" veröffentlicht worden. Neben neuen Gegenständen und einem Weltevent wollen die Entwickler vor allem die Karte verbessert haben. Mit bestimmten Gegenständen können fortan Bereiche auf der Karte markiert oder für alle Spieler enthüllt werden. Des Weiteren kann man nun einen Kompass herstellen, damit man seine Freunde nicht mehr verliert (Change-Log).
Key Features:
Letztes aktuelles Video: A New Reign Part 1
Key Features:
- New Items: Charlie's handiwork is scattered throughout the world, ready for you to explore!
- New World Event: Discover the power of the Moon Caller's Staff, obtained through dark and magical means.
- Major map improvements: Many new improvements to the map. Including several new items that can be crafted to globally mark items or reveal an area on the minimap for everyone to see.
- Find your friends: Craft a compass and never lose a friend again!
- Disease Changes: Crop disease is now rare and unpredictable, but there are warning signs that players can look out for before a plant becomes diseased.
- And more: Balance changes, bug fixes, items and goodies and more!
Letztes aktuelles Video: A New Reign Part 1