Interessierte Endkunden werden ab Februar 2018 bedient, bestellen lässt sich der Stuhl auf der offiziellen Website. Statt den Spieler in alle Richtungen durchzuchütteln, sind offenbar nur seitliche Rotationen möglich. Mit der eigenen Software sollen sich in jeglichen VR-Spielen Bewegungen auf den Stuhl umlegen lassen. Oder man steuert z.B. eine gleichzeitige Drehung auf dem Stuhl und in der Spielwelt, indem man den Kopf zur Seite dreht. An der Fußleiste lassen sich allerdings auch Schritte simulieren. Eines der Ziele ist, das Potenzial von Übelkeit in Virtual Reality zu mindern. Unterstützt werden PlayStation VR, Oculus VR, HTC Vive, Samsung Gear VR und Google Daydream.
'It's certainly not just about gaming, we are fortunate to have a unique insight into a wide range of complimentary businesses / concepts,' noted Elliott Myers. 'For example:
• Blue chip companies are looking to VR to boost their brands as well as productivity
• Game arcades, shopping malls, hotels, airports and internet cafes are starting to adopt VR to boost business
• Universities, schools, movie theatres and stadiums are looking to transition towards interactive seating
• E-Sports, Theme Parks, Travel Agencies and Property Developers are investing VR for new customer engagement
We can’t wait to see how profoundly Roto VR™ is going to help to shape the landscape of seated interactivity worldwide.'"
