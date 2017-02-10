Conan Exiles: "Dev Kit" für Mod-Entwickler; Mod-Management via Steam Workshop - 4Players.de

Conan Exiles
Survival-Abenteuer
Entwickler: Funcom
Publisher: -
Release:
2017
2017
2017

Conan Exiles: "Dev Kit" für Mod-Entwickler steht bereit; Mod-Management via Steam Workshop

Conan Exiles (Simulation) von
Conan Exiles (Simulation) von - Bildquelle: Funcom
Funcom hat das "Dev Kit" für Conan Exiles veröffentlicht, mit dem Modifikationen für das Spiel entwickelt werden können - von kleinen Änderungen bis hin zu "Total Conversions" soll alles möglich sein, heißt es von den Entwicklern. Mod-Ersteller müssen sich den "Unreal Launcher" herunterladen, um Zugriff auf das "Dev Kit" zu erhalten. Mods können via Steam Workshop verwaltet werden.

Funcom: "Mod-Entwickler können einen hauseigenen Editor für die Unreal Engine herunterladen, um beliebige Modifikationen am Spiel vorzunehmen. Sie können also neue Monster und Objekte hinzufügen oder beliebige Aspekte des Gameplays anpassen. Ein mit dem Steam Workshop verknüpftes Mod-Management-Tool ermöglicht Spielern, ihre Mods problemlos in das Spiel einzubinden."

"We are deeply humbled and very grateful for the initial success of Conan Exiles", sagt Rui Casais (CEO von Funcom). "Funcom has gone through some challenging times in recent years and seeing the game we have poured so much time and effort into gain this amount of traction so quickly is very invigorating for everyone who works here. This is just the start of the Early Access adventure and we will do whatever it takes to make sure Conan Exiles turns into a fully-fledged game that has something to offer new and old fans of both Conan and survival games."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early Access Trailer


Quelle: Funcom

