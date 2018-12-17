Conan Exiles: Seekers of the Dawn Pack für PC steht bereit - 4Players.de

Letztes aktuelles Video: Seekers of the Dawn Trailer
von Jens Bischoff,
Conan Exiles: Seekers of the Dawn Pack für PC steht bereit
Funcom hat das Seekers of the Dawn Pack (Sucher der Morgenröte) mit neuen Gebäudeteilen, Waffen, Rüstungen und Haustier-Skins für die PC-Version von Conan Exiles (zum Test) veröffentlicht. Auf Steam kostet der DLC 9,99 Euro. Auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One soll das Paket in Kürze ebenfalls startklar sein. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:
