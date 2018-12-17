 

Conan Exiles: Seekers of the Dawn Pack für PC steht bereit - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Conan Exiles
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Funcom
Release:
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
kein Termin
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
Test: Conan Exiles
71
Test: Conan Exiles
68
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Conan Exiles
68
Jetzt kaufen ab 31,99 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos
Conan Exiles Server

Sichere dir jetzt deinen eigenen Conan Exiles Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Die Conan Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich!
Überlebe! Baue! Herrsche!

Conan Exiles
Ab 35.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dying Light - Enhanced Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Steel Division: Normandy 44 [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 4 [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
Conan Exiles Server

Sichere dir jetzt deinen eigenen Conan Exiles Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Die Conan Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich!
Überlebe! Baue! Herrsche!

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Conan Exiles: Seekers of the Dawn Pack für PC steht bereit

Conan Exiles (Rollenspiel) von Funcom / Koch Media
Conan Exiles (Rollenspiel) von Funcom / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Funcom
Funcom hat das Seekers of the Dawn Pack (Sucher der Morgenröte) mit neuen Gebäudeteilen, Waffen, Rüstungen und Haustier-Skins für die PC-Version von Conan Exiles (zum Test) veröffentlicht. Auf Steam kostet der DLC 9,99 Euro. Auf PlayStation 4 und Xbox One soll das Paket in Kürze ebenfalls startklar sein. Hier ein Vorgeschmack:

Letztes aktuelles Video: Seekers of the Dawn Trailer


Bild

Screenshot - Conan Exiles (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Conan Exiles (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Conan Exiles (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Conan Exiles (PC)


Quelle: Funcom
Conan Exiles
ab 31,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am