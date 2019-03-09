Conan Exiles: Kostenloses Wochenende (PC) und Rückblick auf die bisherigen Updates - 4Players.de

Funcom hatte in den vergangenen Tagen einen großen Patch mit vielen Verbesserungen u. a. in den Bereichen "Lebensqualität" sowie Performance veröffentlicht. Außerdem wurden neue Säuberungen ("Purges") sowie ein neuer Weltboss in den "Frozen North" hinzugefügt, mehrere Spielbereiche neu ausbalanciert und ein neues Voice-Over-IP-System mit Mundbewegungen bei den Charakteren hinzugefügt. In "The Unnamed City" sollen zudem herausforderndere Feinde und Bosse auf High-Level-Spieler warten (zum Change-Log).
Conan Exiles has gone through a ton of changes since Early Access release in 2017. New features have been added, existing features have been improved, and the map has expanded immensely. Here you can see at a glance what we've done with the game: pic.twitter.com/0bdxZYILdm— CONAN EXILES (@ConanExiles) 7. März 2019
Seit dem Early-Access-Start wurden folgende Features und Inhalte hinzugefügt.
- "Dyeing clothes and armor
- Trebuchets and explosive orbs to use as siege and raiding weapons, with traps to defend against raiding warriors
- Five new dungeons: The Dregs, The Black Keep, The Well of Skelos, the Palace of the Witch Queen and The Midnight Grove
- 50+ emotes, which includes dances
- Hundreds of new placeables
- Avatar defenses
- A full, free-form climbing system
- Three new biomes: The Frozen North, The Swamp and The Volcano
- Temperature and weather system
- Thrall equipment
- Weapon and Armor modifications
- Hundreds of new weapons, armor pieces, player animations and crafting recipes
- Full revamp of the game’s melee and ranged combat systems
- Fast Travel
- Farming
- Warpaint, both aesthetic and as Attribute boosters
- The Purge, enemy NPCs that will attack your settlements
- Three new religions and god avatars: Ymir, Derketo and Jhebbal Sag
- A Pets system so you can tame the wild beasts of the Exiled Lands
- A feature for automatically downloading mods
- A new Katana weapon archetype
- New and improved VOIP with mouth movements when talking
- An Item Disassembler that allows you to break down certain items into resources, opening up a new kind of playstyle
- New Alpha Monsters, special mini-bosses with unique loot
- 30 named mini-bosses that carry unique loot and have a chance to spawn across the map
- Full revamp of the Unnamed City, with more unique enemies, loot
- Re-balanced loot drop when fighting NPCs"
Vier DLC-Pakete wurden ebenso veröffentlicht:
- The Imperial East Pack
- Jewel of the West Pack
- The Savage Frontier Pack
- Seekers of the Dawn Pack
Letztes aktuelles Video: Official 2019 Trailer