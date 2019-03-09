 

Conan Exiles: Kostenloses Wochenende (PC) und Rückblick auf die bisherigen Updates - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
 
Conan Exiles
Online-Rollenspiel
Entwickler:
Release:
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
kein Termin
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
Test: Conan Exiles
71
Test: Conan Exiles
68
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Conan Exiles
68
Vorbestellen
ab 35,99

ab 22,99

Wie findest Du das Spiel? 

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Conan Exiles
Ab 35.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Jagged Alliance: Back In Action [PC] - 3,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Pro Cycling Manager 2018 [PC] - 13,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Werewolves Within [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Aven Colony [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • The Escapists 2 [PC] - 8,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Conan Exiles Server

Sichere dir jetzt deinen eigenen Conan Exiles Server von 4Netplayers. Sei mit deinen Freunden jederzeit online und führe große Schlachten mit perfekter Kommunikation. Die Conan Server sind sofort nach der Bestellung verfügbar. Perfekte Hardware und ein kostenloses Support Team erwarten dich!
Überlebe! Baue! Herrsche!

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Conan Exiles: Kostenloses Wochenende auf Steam und Rückblick auf die bisherigen Updates

Conan Exiles (Rollenspiel) von Funcom / Koch Media
Conan Exiles (Rollenspiel) von Funcom / Koch Media - Bildquelle: Funcom / Koch Media
Conan Exiles kann an diesem Wochenende (bis zum 11. März) kostenlos auf PC via Steam gespielt werden. Zugleich wird das Survival-Abenteuer mit Rabatt angeboten.

Funcom hatte in den vergangenen Tagen einen großen Patch mit vielen Verbesserungen u. a. in den Bereichen "Lebensqualität" sowie Performance veröffentlicht. Außerdem wurden neue Säuberungen ("Purges") sowie ein neuer Weltboss in den "Frozen North" hinzugefügt, mehrere Spielbereiche neu ausbalanciert und ein neues Voice-Over-IP-System mit Mundbewegungen bei den Charakteren hinzugefügt. In "The Unnamed City" sollen zudem herausforderndere Feinde und Bosse auf High-Level-Spieler warten (zum Change-Log).


Seit dem Early-Access-Start wurden folgende Features und Inhalte hinzugefügt.
  • "Dyeing clothes and armor
  • Trebuchets and explosive orbs to use as siege and raiding weapons, with traps to defend against raiding warriors
  • Five new dungeons: The Dregs, The Black Keep, The Well of Skelos, the Palace of the Witch Queen and The Midnight Grove
  • 50+ emotes, which includes dances
  • Hundreds of new placeables
  • Avatar defenses
  • A full, free-form climbing system
  • Three new biomes: The Frozen North, The Swamp and The Volcano
  • Temperature and weather system
  • Thrall equipment
  • Weapon and Armor modifications
  • Hundreds of new weapons, armor pieces, player animations and crafting recipes
  • Full revamp of the game’s melee and ranged combat systems
  • Fast Travel
  • Farming
  • Warpaint, both aesthetic and as Attribute boosters
  • The Purge, enemy NPCs that will attack your settlements
  • Three new religions and god avatars: Ymir, Derketo and Jhebbal Sag
  • A Pets system so you can tame the wild beasts of the Exiled Lands
  • A feature for automatically downloading mods
  • A new Katana weapon archetype
  • New and improved VOIP with mouth movements when talking
  • An Item Disassembler that allows you to break down certain items into resources, opening up a new kind of playstyle
  • New Alpha Monsters, special mini-bosses with unique loot
  • 30 named mini-bosses that carry unique loot and have a chance to spawn across the map
  • Full revamp of the Unnamed City, with more unique enemies, loot
  • Re-balanced loot drop when fighting NPCs"

Vier DLC-Pakete wurden ebenso veröffentlicht:
  • The Imperial East Pack
  • Jewel of the West Pack
  • The Savage Frontier Pack
  • Seekers of the Dawn Pack

Letztes aktuelles Video: Official 2019 Trailer


Quelle: Funcom
Conan Exiles
ab 22,99 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am