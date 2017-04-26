Dawn of Andromeda: 4X-Weltraum-Strategie verlässt im Mai den Early-Access - 4Players.de

von Jan Wöbbeking,
Dawn of Andromeda: 4X-Weltraum-Strategie in pausierbarer Echtzeit verlässt im Mai den Early-Access
Entwickler GreyWolf Entertainment und Publisher Iceberg Interactive haben auf Steam bekanntgegeben, dass ihr Early-Access-Titel Dawn of Andromeda ab dem 4. Mai als Vollversion auf Valves Plattform erhältlich sein wird. Das 4X-Weltraum-Strategiespiel läuft in pausierbarer Echtzeit. Neben Forschung, Kolonisierung, Diplomatie und Konflikten versprechen die Entwickler eine Menge Dynamik. Es soll sowohl vorgefertigte als auch zufallsgenerierte Völker geben, die sich zum Teil erst mitten im Spiel hinzugesellen, während sich mit individuellen KI-Befehlshabern das Mikromanagement reduzieren lässt.
"With endless galaxies to choose from, there are brand-new expansive features to look out for at launch:
- Eras – Unique scenarios, each with a pre-designed galaxy and background stories which you can play as one of the existing factions, each with their own victory conditions, traits, challenges and ongoing conflicts and relationships
- New animated cut scenes for each major race
- New Victory/End screens
- Improved Council mechanics
- New (random) events
- More balanced gameplay mechanics
- Many bug fixes"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Spielszenen Early Access
