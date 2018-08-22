Bandai Namco Entertainment: Dark Souls Trilogy für PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Bandai Namco Entertainment
Unternehmen

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Videos  

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Games reduziert zur Gamescom, z.B: Wolfenstein 2 - 15,66
  • Mirror's Edge Catalyst [PC] - 4,99
  • Sony FDR-X3000RFDI 4K Action Cam - 349,00
  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds [Xbox One] - 7,43
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges [PlayStation 4] - 25,80
  • Elex [PlayStation 4] - 34,95
  • Gran Turismo Sport [PlayStation 4] - 20,88
  • Mad Max [Xbox One] - 14,97
  • Nier Automata [PlayStation 4] - 29,49
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox One] - 19,99
  • Diablo 3: Eternal Collection [PlayStation 4] - 29,97

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Bandai Namco Entertainment: Dark Souls Trilogy für PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt

Bandai Namco Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Bandai Namco Entertainment
Bandai Namco Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Bandai Namco Entertainment - Bildquelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment America
Bandai Namco Entertainment America hat für die USA eine Dark Souls Trilogy angekündigt:


Die in einem exklusiven Steelbook verkaufte Spielesammlung soll Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin sowie Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition beinhalten und am 19. Oktober 2018 zum Preis von 79,99 Dollar für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Über eine Veröffentlichung der Trilogie in Europa ist bislang nichts bekannt.


Quelle: Bandai Namco Entertainment America / Twitter

Kommentare

organika schrieb am
Hmm...diese Ankündigung ist in der Tat merkwürdig. Am selben Tag wie die Switch Version vom ersten Teil, ein halbes Jahr nach dem Remastered Teil, nicht in Europa aber präsentiert bei der Gamescom in Deutschland?? Saufen die?.....Hmmm....mir aber eigentlich egal, ich habe ja schon alle 3 Teile auf der Xbox One. Den dritten hab ich aber noch kaum gespielt. Ich warte noch auf einen Xbox One X Patch. Diese 900p mit oft unter 30fps sind der X nicht würdig. Ich hoffe dass diese Trilogie zumindest bedeutet das zumindest ein kleiner Patch für den dritten Teil kommt.
Crimson Idol schrieb am
Die Marketingleute bei Bandai Namco sind ja echte Schlauberger, wenn sie während einer europäischen Gamingmesse eine Ankündigung machen, die sich auf USA und Asien bezieht, ohne dies explizit zu erwähnen.
Sarkasmus schrieb am
Mir reicht das Dark Souls Remastred, fand die Nachfolger einfach nicht gut.
Trimipramin schrieb am
Schade das man Dark Souls in einem solchen Licht dastehen lässt. Das hat es nicht verdient.
schrieb am