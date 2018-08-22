Bandai Namco Entertainment: Dark Souls Trilogy für PS4 und Xbox One angekündigt - 4Players.de

"Fear not the dark my friend and let the feast begin!" Prepare to die all over again with the ENTIRE critically acclaimed series in DARK SOULS Trilogy available October 19th, 2018 for Xbox One and PS4. #DarkSouls #Gamescom pic.twitter.com/jpe5irU29z— Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) 21. August 2018
Die in einem exklusiven Steelbook verkaufte Spielesammlung soll Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin sowie Dark Souls 3: The Fire Fades Edition beinhalten und am 19. Oktober 2018 zum Preis von 79,99 Dollar für PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. Über eine Veröffentlichung der Trilogie in Europa ist bislang nichts bekannt.