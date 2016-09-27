Stellar Tactics: Weltraum-Rollenspiel startet in Steams Early-Access - 4Players.de

Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac) Screenshot - Stellar Tactics (Mac)

Im PC-Spiel Stellar Tactics von Maverick Games muss der Spieler ein Team zusammenstellen, Planeten erforschen und in rundenbasierten Squad-Kämpfen Gegner ausschalten. Auch wichtige Entscheidungen und Intrigen sollen den Verlauf entscheidend beeinflussen. Wie das ganze in der Praxis abläuft, können interessierte, zu Investitionen bereite Spieler bereits in Steams Early-Access ausprobieren , der in der vergangenen Woche startete. Die frühe Fassung soll den Anfang der Geschichte sowie sämtliche "supporting features" bieten. Sie soll bereits einen guten Eindruck vom finalen Spiel vermitteln und nach und nach mit neuen Inhalten versorgt werden. Die finale Fassung soll zehntausende von erforschbaren Systemen sowie Weltraumkämpfe beinhalten."I'd like to add the following features over the coming months:• Access to 10,000 sectors• space combat• the ability to trade commodities across the universe• dynamic mission and faction warfare generator• complete perk system• device system• faction system• crafting system• repair system• planetary mining• access to all ships and upgrades• additional hand crafted story content”(...)



"Build your team, equip your ship and explore the universe!

Build a team of space mercenaries and explore a vast open-world universe

Classless character progression system with hundreds of perks

Engaging narrative based on thousands of years of lore, intrigue and faction warfare

Accept dynamically generated missions, follow the main story or explore - the choice is yours

Discover ancient civilizations, abandoned stations, cave systems, anomalies and the ruins of hundreds of years of unrelenting warfare

Tactical, turn based team combat - take advantage of cover and use your action points wisely to ensure victory

"Azimuth", a synergistic combat system, presents new challenges for strategic players

Action based space combat utilizes energy management and unique skills and perks

40 ships to choose from. Each can be customized and specialized as cargo, mining, exploration or combat vessels

Devices allow the player to fit a total of 12 unique effects both beneficial and combat specific across their team members

Tons of gear, most of which can be upgraded with Nano-Tech and component parts to customize your team and ship further

Trade commodities across the universe, discovering the best trade routes in a dynamic economy

Mine for minerals in space and on planets and sell them to the highest bidder

Scan systems to reveal new exploration opportunities or sell the data for profit"

Bringing back the nostalgia, excitement and wonder of classic RPG's, Stellar Tactics will thrill you with a compelling narrative, deep strategic squad-based ground combat and rewarding open world space exploration. To survive, you will need to build your team's skills and equip your party and ships with the best weapons, armor and equipment you can find. With 10,000 sectors, tens of thousands of solar systems and millions of planets to discover, you can spend countless hours exploring, fighting, trading and building a party of seasoned veterans that can dominate the challenges of deep space.Letztes aktuelles Video: Debuet-Trailer