Sniper Elite 4: Dritter Deathstorm-Teil und ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad stehen an - 4Players.de

Der dritte und letzte Teil der Mini-Kampagne Deathstorm (DLC) wird am 18. Juli 2017 für Sniper Elite 4 auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. "It's in the Bavarian town of Steigerloch, in the heartland of Germany, where the abominable nuclear project known as Deathstorm is being researched. A heavily guarded underground complex is rumoured to lie hidden beneath the sleepy town's hilltop church, with suspicious vehicle activity suggesting the Nazis are planning something big - and soon. Elite agent Karl Fairburne must draw on all his skills to neutralize the facility and bring Deathstorm down, once and for all." Zeitgleich wird auch das DLC-Paket "Lock and Load" mit drei weiteren Waffen angeboten.
Zusammen mit dem dritten Deathstorm-Teil wird ein kostenloser Patch für das Hauptspiel erscheinen. Das Update wird den Schwierigkeitsgrad "Authentisch Plus", die Karte "Facility" für den Survival-Modus und die Karte "Bunker" für kompetitive Multiplayer-Duelle umfassen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Deathstorm Teil 3 DLC
von Marcel Kleffmann,