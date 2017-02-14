Sniper Elite 4: Dritter Deathstorm-Teil und ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad stehen an - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Sniper Elite 4
Military-Shooter
Entwickler: Rebellion
Publisher: Rebellion
Release:
14.02.2017
14.02.2017
14.02.2017
Vorschau: Sniper Elite 4
 
 
Test: Sniper Elite 4
79
Test: Sniper Elite 4
79
Jetzt kaufen ab 44,90 bei

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Sniper Elite 4
Ab 59.89
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

***  PlayStation Plus 365 Tage Mitgliedschaft - 39,99 Euro für Prime-Mitglieder  ***  Mass Effect: Andromeda - 29,99 Euro  ***  3 Blu-rays für 20 Euro  ***  Grand Theft Auto 5 [PlayStation 4] - 25,99 Euro  ***  Rock Band Rivals Band Kit [Xbox One] - 83,99 Euro  ***  Until Dawn: Rush of Blood [PlayStation VR] - 9,99 Euro  ***  ReCore [Xbox One] - 15,19 Euro  ***  Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - 4,49 Euro (GOG)  ***  Hollow Knight - 9,89 Euro (Humble Store)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Sniper Elite 4: Dritter Deathstorm-Teil und ein neuer Schwierigkeitsgrad stehen an

Sniper Elite 4 (Shooter) von Rebellion
Sniper Elite 4 (Shooter) von Rebellion - Bildquelle: Rebellion
Der dritte und letzte Teil der Mini-Kampagne Deathstorm (DLC) wird am 18. Juli 2017 für Sniper Elite 4 auf PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One erscheinen. "It's in the Bavarian town of Steigerloch, in the heartland of Germany, where the abominable nuclear project known as Deathstorm is being researched. A heavily guarded underground complex is rumoured to lie hidden beneath the sleepy town's hilltop church, with suspicious vehicle activity suggesting the Nazis are planning something big - and soon. Elite agent Karl Fairburne must draw on all his skills to neutralize the facility and bring Deathstorm down, once and for all." Zeitgleich wird auch das DLC-Paket "Lock and Load" mit drei weiteren Waffen angeboten.

Zusammen mit dem dritten Deathstorm-Teil wird ein kostenloser Patch für das Hauptspiel erscheinen. Das Update wird den Schwierigkeitsgrad "Authentisch Plus", die Karte "Facility" für den Survival-Modus und die Karte "Bunker" für kompetitive Multiplayer-Duelle umfassen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Deathstorm Teil 3 DLC


Quelle: Rebellion
Sniper Elite 4
ab 44,90 bei

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+