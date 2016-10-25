Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Mehr als eine Million Verkäufe; PC ist weiterhin die stärkste Plattform - 4Players.de

Der Agrarsimulator von UIE ist der, was so scheisse ist und den Murrath immer verrissen hat. Der LaWi ist sehr solide.
von Marcel Kleffmann,
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Mehr als eine Million Verkäufe; PC ist weiterhin die stärkste Plattform
Der Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (Farming Simulator 17) hat sich in weniger als einem Monat mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft. Laut dem internationalen Publisher Focus Home Interactive haben sich die Verkäufe im gleichen Zeitraum im Vergleich zum Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 nahezu verdoppelt. Der Vorgänger hat sich seit Verkaufsstart ungefähr drei Millionen Mal verkauft. Mehr als die Hälfte der Verkäufe entfallen auf den PC - allein über 220.000 digitale Versionen wurden via Steam verkauft. Vor allem in Frankreich und Deutschland konnten die Verkaufscharts gestürmt werden.
"Reaching one million players in such a short amount of time is simply amazing. It makes us very happy to see that Farming Simulator 17 is being received so well after all the work we've put in the game and the additional people we brought on board to make our largest project ever come to life. In our publisher Focus Home Interactive, we have a great partner who fully supports our vision of creating a game that lives up to the expectations of our passionate community throughout all stages of development and release, which led to this success", sagte Thomas Frey (Creative Director Giants Software).
"Farming Simulator was always a game for fans, but with Farming Simulator 17 it has expanded into a whole new experience for a wide audience, who needed to be offered new things in video games. Existing fans of the series are already impressed by the improvements and its amazing content. As for newcomers to the series, they discover a really addictive and rewarding title, sharing some similarities in the games' mechanics between Farming Simulator and other genre reference. Giants Software has done an exceptional job with Farming Simulator 17, and we are very proud to have collaborated with them for five years now. The happiness of these many players is the most beautiful reward for both our companies", meint Cédric Lagarrigue (President of Focus Home Interactive).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart
