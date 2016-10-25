Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Mehr als eine Million Verkäufe; PC ist weiterhin die stärkste Plattform - 4Players.de

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17
Alltagssimulation
Entwickler: Giants Software
Release:
25.10.2016

Nachrichten

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Mehr als eine Million Verkäufe; PC ist weiterhin die stärkste Plattform

Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (Simulation) von Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (Simulation) von Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment - Bildquelle: Focus Home Interactive / astragon Entertainment
Der Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17 (Farming Simulator 17) hat sich in weniger als einem Monat mehr als eine Million Mal verkauft. Laut dem internationalen Publisher Focus Home Interactive haben sich die Verkäufe im gleichen Zeitraum im Vergleich zum Landwirtschafts-Simulator 15 nahezu verdoppelt. Der Vorgänger hat sich seit Verkaufsstart ungefähr drei Millionen Mal verkauft. Mehr als die Hälfte der Verkäufe entfallen auf den PC - allein über 220.000 digitale Versionen wurden via Steam verkauft. Vor allem in Frankreich und Deutschland konnten die Verkaufscharts gestürmt werden.

"Reaching one million players in such a short amount of time is simply amazing. It makes us very happy to see that Farming Simulator 17 is being received so well after all the work we've put in the game and the additional people we brought on board to make our largest project ever come to life. In our publisher Focus Home Interactive, we have a great partner who fully supports our vision of creating a game that lives up to the expectations of our passionate community throughout all stages of development and release, which led to this success", sagte Thomas Frey (Creative Director Giants Software).

"Farming Simulator was always a game for fans, but with Farming Simulator 17 it has expanded into a whole new experience for a wide audience, who needed to be offered new things in video games. Existing fans of the series are already impressed by the improvements and its amazing content. As for newcomers to the series, they discover a really addictive and rewarding title, sharing some similarities in the games' mechanics between Farming Simulator and other genre reference. Giants Software has done an exceptional job with Farming Simulator 17, and we are very proud to have collaborated with them for five years now. The happiness of these many players is the most beautiful reward for both our companies", meint Cédric Lagarrigue (President of Focus Home Interactive).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer zum Verkaufsstart


Quelle: Focus Home Interactive

Kommentare

Scorcher24_ schrieb am
Der Agrarsimulator von UIE ist der, was so scheisse ist und den Murrath immer verrissen hat. Der LaWi ist sehr solide.
hydro-skunk_420 schrieb am
Andytaker hat geschrieben:Also ich muss sagen beim Landwirtschafts-Simulator steckt doch von Jahr zu Jahr mehr Qualität drin als in vielen anderen Simulatoren.

DARK-THREAT hat geschrieben:Diese Simulator hat nix mit den ganzen Autobahnpolizeibauabschleppwagentramflugplatz-spielen zu tun. So zumindest meine Information.

Ok, dann will ich nichts gesagt haben.
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Diese Simulator hat nix mit den ganzen Autobahnpolizeibauabschleppwagentramflugplatz-spielen zu tun. So zumindest meine Information.
Andytaker schrieb am
Also ich muss sagen beim Landwirtschafts-Simulator steckt doch von Jahr zu Jahr mehr Qualität drin als in vielen anderen Simulatoren. Hab ihn dieses Jahr von einem Freund geschenkt bekommen damit er nicht so alleine auf den Servern ist und ich muss sagen ich bin sehr positiv überrascht...
hydro-skunk_420 schrieb am
Sorry, wollte hier niemandem auf den Schlips treten. :)
Ich scheine dann wohl auch nicht genügend informiert, da ich diese ganzen Simulatoren (ob Fernbus oder sonstwas) qualitativ als minderwertig betrachte. Zumindest waren sie das viele Jahre lang (laut Tests), aber vielleicht hat sich daran mittlerweile etwas geändert?
