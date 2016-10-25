Landwirtschafts-Simulator 17: Mehr als eine Million Verkäufe; PC ist weiterhin die stärkste Plattform - 4Players.de

Andytaker schrieb am 24.11.2016 um 22:43 Uhr

Also ich muss sagen beim Landwirtschafts-Simulator steckt doch von Jahr zu Jahr mehr Qualität drin als in vielen anderen Simulatoren. Hab ihn dieses Jahr von einem Freund geschenkt bekommen damit er nicht so alleine auf den Servern ist und ich muss sagen ich bin sehr positiv überrascht...