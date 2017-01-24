Xbox Games with Gold: Im Februar 2017 mit Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Project Cars und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - 4Players.de

Leon-x schrieb am 24.01.2017 um 18:26 Uhr

Es bringt vielleicht den ein oder anderen Forza only Zocker dazu Project Cars mal auszuprobieren.

Es ist ja auch mal eine Abwechslung mit Strecken die es eben in anderen Renngames nicht gibt plus dynamischem Wetter.

Auf der One S soll es ja zudem etwas besser laufen als Ur-One.

Denk mal nicht dass MS oder Sony nach Bedarf entscheidet. Sondern eher welcher Publisher das Okay gibt.

Denk mal dass Slightly Mad mit Project Cars kurz vor Teil 2 eher etwas Aufmerksamkeit auf der One recht ist.

Könnte ich mir denken.