Xbox Games with Gold: Im Februar 2017 mit Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Project Cars und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - 4Players.de

Microsoft
hat die Spiele bekanntgegeben, die im Februar 2017 im Aufgebot von Xbox Games with Gold enthalten sind. Diesmal dabei sind Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime
und Project Cars Digital Edition
für Xbox One sowie Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Special Edition
und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
für Xbox 360. Aufgrund der Abwärtskompatibilität können Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder auf der Xbox One ebenso auf die beiden Xbox-360-Titel zugreifen.
Games with Gold im Februar 2017:
- Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (14,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis zum 28. Februar auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Project Cars Digital Edition (29,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. Februar bis zum 15. März auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Monkey Island 2: Special Edition (9,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis zum 15. Februar auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (19,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. bis zum 28. Februar auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
Das aktuelle Games-with-Gold-Paket umfasst (Januar 2017):
- Deathtrap - World of Van Helsing (19,99 Dollar) vom 1. bis zum 31. Januar 2017 auf Xbox One verfügbar
- Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition (39,99 Dollar) vom 16. Januar bis zum 15. Februar 2017 auf Xbox One verfügbar
- The Cave (14,99 Dollar) vom 1. bis zum 15. Januar 2017 auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
- Rayman Origins (14,99 Dollar) vom 16. bis zum 31. Januar 2017 auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
Das Angebot "Games with Gold" gilt nur für zahlende Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder
. Jedes teilnehmende Spiel ist nur im angegebenen Zeitraum zum Download aus dem Xbox Store verfügbar und zwar kostenlos. Einige Titel können möglicherweise nur von erwachsenen Kontoinhabern (Mindestalter 18 Jahre) heruntergeladen werden.