Xbox Games with Gold: Im Februar 2017 mit Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Project Cars und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed - 4Players.de

Xbox Games with Gold
Entwickler: Microsoft
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Xbox Games with Gold im Februar 2017 mit Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Project Cars und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Xbox Games with Gold (Events) von Microsoft
Xbox Games with Gold (Events) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Microsoft hat die Spiele bekanntgegeben, die im Februar 2017 im Aufgebot von Xbox Games with Gold enthalten sind. Diesmal dabei sind Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime und Project Cars Digital Edition für Xbox One sowie Monkey Island 2: LeChuck's Revenge - Special Edition und Star Wars: The Force Unleashed für Xbox 360. Aufgrund der Abwärtskompatibilität können Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder auf der Xbox One ebenso auf die beiden Xbox-360-Titel zugreifen.

Games with Gold im Februar 2017:
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (14,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis zum 28. Februar auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Project Cars Digital Edition (29,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. Februar bis zum 15. März auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Monkey Island 2: Special Edition (9,99 Dollar) ist vom 1. bis zum 15. Februar auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed (19,99 Dollar) ist vom 16. bis zum 28. Februar auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar

Das aktuelle Games-with-Gold-Paket umfasst (Januar 2017):
  • Deathtrap - World of Van Helsing (19,99 Dollar) vom 1. bis zum 31. Januar 2017 auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • Killer Instinct Season 2 Ultra Edition (39,99 Dollar) vom 16. Januar bis zum 15. Februar 2017 auf Xbox One verfügbar
  • The Cave (14,99 Dollar) vom 1. bis zum 15. Januar 2017 auf Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar
  • Rayman Origins (14,99 Dollar) vom 16. bis zum 31. Januar 2017 auf  Xbox 360 und Xbox One verfügbar

Das Angebot "Games with Gold" gilt nur für zahlende Xbox-Live-Gold-Mitglieder. Jedes teilnehmende Spiel ist nur im angegebenen Zeitraum zum Download aus dem Xbox Store verfügbar und zwar kostenlos. Einige Titel können möglicherweise nur von erwachsenen Kontoinhabern (Mindestalter 18 Jahre) heruntergeladen werden.


Quelle: Microsoft

Kommentare

llove7 schrieb am
Project Cars wollte ich so lange schon spielen, aber nachdem ich Horizon 3 gespielt habe sind leider alle anderen Rennspiele Schrott.
Trotzdem diesmal wieder mindestens zwei gute Spiele dabei.
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed...ich habe so vielPositives von dem Spiel gehört und es wird wohl das Highlight im kommendem GwG-Monat für mich.
Von Project Cars war ich damals enttäuscht, mittlerweile gab es aber wohl genug Patches, die a) die Framerate verbesserten (aber die wird auch durch die One S besser), b) den Controllerbugs behoben und c) Inhalte brachten. Dennoch ist es ein ruckelndes Rennspiel und das ist mies.
MI2 und das komische Indiespiel sind erstmal nicht interessant.
Ryo Hazuki schrieb am
Cool. Ich wollte schon die ganze Zeit ein Racing Game aber die Titel in EAccess gefallen mir nicht. Project Cars hatte ich schon immer im Auge wegen dem Preis nu kommts in Gold :D
Und Star Wars geht eh immer !
Leon-x schrieb am
Es bringt vielleicht den ein oder anderen Forza only Zocker dazu Project Cars mal auszuprobieren.
Es ist ja auch mal eine Abwechslung mit Strecken die es eben in anderen Renngames nicht gibt plus dynamischem Wetter.
Auf der One S soll es ja zudem etwas besser laufen als Ur-One.
Denk mal nicht dass MS oder Sony nach Bedarf entscheidet. Sondern eher welcher Publisher das Okay gibt.
Denk mal dass Slightly Mad mit Project Cars kurz vor Teil 2 eher etwas Aufmerksamkeit auf der One recht ist.
Könnte ich mir denken.
Raskir schrieb am
Kein schlechter Monat. Aber ist der Bedarf an Rennspielen auf der Box so hoch? in den vergangenen 12-15 Monaten waren doch an die 10 dabei.
Bestes Spiel ist wohl Monkey Island.
