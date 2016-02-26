Stardew Valley: Patch 1.2: PC-Version ab sofort auch auf deutsch spielbar - 4Players.de

Chucklefish hat für die PC-Fassung von Stardew Valley
ein Update auf Version 1.2 veröffentlicht
, das neben Fehlerbehabungen und Steuerungsoptimierungen auch eine deutsche Lokalisierung der Harvest-Moon-Hommage (zum Test
) beinhaltet:
Neben Deutsch und Englisch sind ab sofort auch Spanisch, Russisch, Japanisch, vereinfachtes Chinesisch sowie Brasilianisches Portugiesisch als Spielsprache verfügbar. Die Aktualisierung der Konsolenversionen sei bereits in Arbeit. Hier die offiziellen Patchnotizen:
Patch Notes
- Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
- When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
- When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
- Exit to Title has returned.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
- Switching from "Windowed Borderless" to "Fullscreen" should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
- Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
- Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
- Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
- Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
- Fixed a typo of the word 'pronounce' in the marriage event.
- Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
- Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10
Letztes aktuelles Video: Collectors Edition