Stardew Valley: Patch 1.2: PC-Version ab sofort auch auf deutsch spielbar - 4Players.de

Stardew Valley
Lebenssimulation
Entwickler: ConcernedApe
Release:
26.02.2016
14.12.2016
2017
kein Termin
14.12.2016
Test: Stardew Valley
80

“Liebevolle und sehr umfangreiche Hommage an Harvest Moon.”

 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden

Leserwertung: 85% [1]

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Nachrichten

Stardew Valley: PC-Version ab sofort auch auf deutsch spielbar

Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games
Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games - Bildquelle: Chucklefish / 505 Games
Chucklefish hat für die PC-Fassung von Stardew Valley ein Update auf Version 1.2 veröffentlicht, das neben Fehlerbehabungen und Steuerungsoptimierungen auch eine deutsche Lokalisierung der Harvest-Moon-Hommage (zum Test) beinhaltet:


Neben Deutsch und Englisch sind ab sofort auch Spanisch, Russisch, Japanisch, vereinfachtes Chinesisch sowie Brasilianisches Portugiesisch als Spielsprache verfügbar. Die Aktualisierung der Konsolenversionen sei bereits in Arbeit. Hier die offiziellen Patchnotizen:

Patch Notes
  • Translations for German, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese.
  • When using a controller, the cursor will snap between menu buttons by default. If you disable that, the cursor will instead accelerate while moving.
  • When using a controller, pressing the back button will skip events that are skippable.
  • Exit to Title has returned.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed lighting shader not covering the whole screen on Mac and Linux.
  • Switching from "Windowed Borderless" to "Fullscreen" should now go straight to fullscreen instead of Windowed mode.
  • Wallpapers and floors no longer have a tile placement indicator showing a random object
  • Increased stability of preference-saving code. This should fix infrequent crashes that require the player to delete startup_preferences.
  • Fixed a crash that can happen when a pig tries to spawn a truffle but there’s no space for it.
  • Fixed a couple of rare crashes that could have occurred at any time during the game.
  • Fixed a typo of the word 'pronounce' in the marriage event.
  • Fixed the player not getting the recipe for Cookies if they skip Evelyn’s event.
  • Farming level now affects crop yield prior to level 10

Quelle: Chucklefish

Kommentare

Peter__Piper schrieb am
Ich spiele schon gut 3 Monate auf deutsch...
Aber schön das es endlich aus der Beta gekommen ist
SaperioN schrieb am
Na endlich auf deutsch... und dazu stimmt der jetzige Preis auch noch :mrgreen:
Wanderdüne schrieb am
Generell komme ich zwar auch mit englischen Spielen klar, aber ich bin immer froh wenn es eine vernünftig übersetzte Version gibt. Ist für mich direkt ein Grund das Spiel nochmal zu spielen :)
ronny_83 schrieb am
Schön, dass es endlich auf deutsch ist. Ich hab soviele Sachen in dem Spiel nicht verstanden (vor allem bei den Produkten) und ständig nach Übersetzungen suchen war mir zu müßig.
Flojoe schrieb am
Tja der dauert leider noch länger. Es heißt nur später in diesem Jahr im Steam Forum aber endlich auf deutsch das ist schon Mal was.
