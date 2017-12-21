Stardew Valley: Einblicke in das neue Inhalts-Update

some things I've added for the new content update:— ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) 20. Dezember 2017
*new "town event" in winter
*new type of collection that you can start in your first winter
*Signs (can display any item on them)
*More outdoor decorations (some change w/ season)
*More NPC "events"
*A way to re-spec professions
Neben neuen Ereignissen und Objekten soll also auch eine Möglichkeit geboten werden, Fertigkeiten neu auszurichten. Kurz zuvor wurde der Beta-Test des Mehrspielermodus sowie die PlayStation-Vita-Adaption aufs nächste Jahr verschoben (wir berichteten).
