Stardew Valley
Lebenssimulation
Entwickler: ConcernedApe
Release:
26.02.2016
14.12.2016
2018
05.10.2017
kein Termin
14.12.2016
Test: Stardew Valley
80
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Jetzt kaufen ab 14,99 bei
Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Stardew Valley
Ab 27.99
Jetzt kaufen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Stardew Valley: Einblicke in das neue Inhalts-Update

Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games
Stardew Valley (Simulation) von Chucklefish / 505 Games - Bildquelle: Chucklefish / 505 Games
Bisher hatte sich Stardew-Valley-Entwickler Eric Barone alias ConcernedApe eher kryptisch zu den kommenden Inhalten seiner Harvest-Moon-Hommage (zum Test) geäußert. Doch jetzt hat er via Twitter konkrete Details zum geplanten Content-Update verraten:


Neben neuen Ereignissen und Objekten soll also auch eine Möglichkeit geboten werden, Fertigkeiten neu auszurichten. Kurz zuvor wurde der Beta-Test des Mehrspielermodus sowie die PlayStation-Vita-Adaption aufs nächste Jahr verschoben (wir berichteten).

Letztes aktuelles Video: Collectors Edition


Quelle: ConcernedApe / Twitter
Stardew Valley
ab 14,99 bei

Kommentare

Todesglubsch schrieb am
Bachstail hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 13:12
Trifft das denn noch zu ?
Ich habe vor ein paar Tagen in einer anderen Stardew Valley-News gelesen, dass das nicht mehr nur eine Person, sondern mittlerweile ein 17-köpfiges Team ist, welches an Stardew Valley arbeitet.
Barone arbeitet alleine an Content Updates.
Konsolenports, Lokalisierung, sowie technische Unterstützung für den MP-Modus werden von den 17 Leutchen bei Chucklefish gemacht.
flopsy hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 16:35
Klar, wir können auch die Bezeichnungen Update oder Patch ganz abschaffen und jede Kleinigkeit jetzt Content-Update nennen. Wenn dir das gefällt, ich hätte da gerne noch eine Differenzierung.
Jeder Patch ist ein Update. Nicht jedes Update ist ein Patch.
Ein Content-Update ist ein Update das neue Inhalte bringt, bzw. den Fokus auf neue Inhalte setzt und weniger auf das Bugfixing.
Kya schrieb am
flopsy hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 16:35
 Klar, wir können auch die Bezeichnungen Update oder Patch ganz abschaffen und jede Kleinigkeit jetzt Content-Update nennen. Wenn dir das gefällt, ich hätte da gerne noch eine Differenzierung.
Was ändert das an Deiner Aussage, dass das "ein bißchen mau" ist?
Du bekommst es für lau.
cM0 schrieb am
flopsy hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 16:35
 Klar, wir können auch die Bezeichnungen Update oder Patch ganz abschaffen und jede Kleinigkeit jetzt Content-Update nennen. Wenn dir das gefällt, ich hätte da gerne noch eine Differenzierung.
Die Differenzierung haben wir hier doch: Das Content-Update bietet neue Inhalte. Wie soll mans also sonst nennen?
Ich verstehe deine Kritik auch nicht ganz, denn du bekommst Inhalt umsonst bei einem Spiel das auch ohne dieses Update massig Inhalt bietet, wie hier auch schon mehrfach geschrieben wurde. Also irgendwie sehe ich das Problem nicht...
Der Entwickler könnte auch einfach gar nichts bringen und niemand könnte es ihm verübeln (mit Ausnahme vom versprochenen MP-Modus). Oder er könnte kostenpflichtige DLCs verkaufen. Macht er aber nicht. Es gibt hier etwas umsonst und trotzdem wird gemeckert.
Bei mir ist die Luft mittlerweile raus, daran ändert auch das Update nichts. Aber ich hatte 30h Spaß damit und ich habe bei weitem noch nicht alles erledigt. So lange fesseln mich sonst nur RPGs oder wenige gute Open World Titel.
flopsy schrieb am
Kya hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 15:54
flopsy hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 14:38
Kya hat geschrieben: ?
21.12.2017 14:11
Wie viel kostet das Spiel nochmal?
Wie viele Stunden (spoiler: ~50Std Hauptstory*) kann man damit verbringen?
Wie viele Leute arbeiten daran?
Kostet Dich das Update Geld?
Trotzdem finde ich es übertrieben, diesen Patch Content-Update zu nennen.
Hab einfach mal "den Arsch in der Hose" um zuzugeben, dass Du Blödsinn geschrieben hast.
Kann Dir doch völlig egal sein, wie er es nennt.
Der Inhalt ist für Dich kostenfrei. Punkt.
Dann noch meckern, dass das "bißchen mau" wäre, ist schon recht dreist.
Klar, wir können auch die Bezeichnungen Update oder Patch ganz abschaffen und jede Kleinigkeit jetzt Content-Update nennen. Wenn dir das gefällt, ich hätte da gerne noch eine Differenzierung.
die-wc-ente schrieb am
Habt ihr keine Weihnachtsvorbereitungen zu treffen?
Alles schon erledigt.
Die letzten zwei, drei Tage vor Weihnachten gehe ich nicht mehr einkaufen.
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+