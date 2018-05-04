Battlerite: Battle Royale Modus angekündigt - 4Players.de

Johan Ilves, Marketing Director bei den Stunlock Studios, meint dazu:
“With a top-down Battle Royale mode we’ve set out to bring the ultimate survival experience to Action RPG and MOBA players. We want to give players the excitement of a Diablo-esque exploration experience combined with the character variation of a MOBA and the thrill of a survival game. That said, I think anyone who’s looking for a fresh and different take on the Battle Royale genre will have a blast.”Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer