Battlerite: Battle Royale Modus angekündigt - 4Players.de

Auch der Team-Brawler Battlerite wird um den Modus Battle Royale erweitert. Das haben die Stunlock Studios angekündigt. Dabei sollen sich 20 Spieler in einem Deathmatch entweder "Jeder-gegen-jeden" oder in Zweier-Teams auf einer neu designten Karte gegenüberstehen, die 30 Mal größer ausfallen soll als die übliche Standardarena. Die Veröffentlichung ist für den Sommer geplant.Johan Ilves, Marketing Director bei den Stunlock Studios, meint dazu:

“With a top-down Battle Royale mode we’ve set out to bring the ultimate survival experience to Action RPG and MOBA players. We want to give players the excitement of a Diablo-esque exploration experience combined with the character variation of a MOBA and the thrill of a survival game. That said, I think anyone who’s looking for a fresh and different take on the Battle Royale genre will have a blast.”

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch-Trailer