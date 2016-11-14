The Unspoken: Video zeigt die Anarchisten-Klasse - 4Players.de





- With a push gesture, track your opponent with a deadly and unpredictable Chaos Skull. Push a fast skull, or charge a skull that’s devastatingly massive–skulls distract your opponent while you prepare your next spell, and shatter the shields of inattentive spellcasters. But beware! Their allegiance is fickle. A well-timed fireball can send a Chaos Skull back at its caster.



Die Anarchisten-Klasse in dem VR-Shooter The Unspoken nutzt hauptsächlich Feuerbälle als Primärwaffe und kann gegnerische Magiegeschosse mit dem arkanen Schild abwehren. Die weiteren Fähigkeiten "Chaos Skull", "Glass Barrier" und "Pyrotechnics" werden wie folgt beschrieben und ebenfalls im Video gezeigt:

- With a volley gesture, summon Pyrotechnics to rain explosive fireworks down on the arena. Pyrotechnics target opponents on any pedestal, countered only by a skillful teleport or a well-placed shield.





- With the guard gesture, pull glass shards together to protect yourself with a Plate Glass barrier. You’ll be free to charge gesture spells or reach for powerful Artifacts.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Anarchist Class