Northgard: Kleines Early-Access-Update; Multiplayer braucht noch Zeit - 4Players.de

Northgard: Kleines Early-Access-Update; Mehrspieler-Modus dauert noch
Es wird noch einige Wochen (aber keine Monate) dauern, bis der Mehrspieler-Modus in der Early-Access-Version von Northgard verfügbar sein wird. Die ersten technischen Aspekte und die Steam-Integration (Spiel erstellen; Freunde einladen) wurden bereits implementiert, jedoch müsste sich der Multiplayer-Modus zunächst in den ersten (internen) Testläufen bewähren. Derweil denken die Entwickler über eine Modifikation des Karten-Generators nach, die dafür sorgen soll, dass alle Mehrspieler-Teilnehmer über die gleichen Ressourcen in der Umgebung verfügen. Erst wenn sie bei Shiro Games mit dem Ergebnis zufrieden seien, würde das Mehrspieler-Update kommen.
Bis dahin wurde zumindest ein kleines Update für das Aufbauspiel (zur Vorschau) veröffentlicht, das eine günstigere Version des Wachturms hinzufügt, den "Hard Mode" etwas leichter macht ("Very Hard Mode" kommt bald) und die negativen Auswirkungen von unzufriedenen Bürgern erhöht. Außerdem können Heiler keine Einheiten mehr heilen, die sich gerade im Kampf befinden.
Watch Tower Upgrade
- You can now build a smaller/cheaper watch tower at first, then upgrade it to a more powerful version later in the game.
Healers
- Your Healers can no longer heal a unit which is inside an area with a fight, as this was a particularly abused feature. However healers now heal 30% faster, and Medicine will give +50% instead of +100% healing speed.
Various Changes:
And here's a list of other various balancing/improvements:
- The Hunters were a little too good at hunting. Their production has been slightly reduced and they no longer get the +30% bonus from the Sharp Weapons Lore.
- The Hard Mode has been made a bit easier. Wait until the Very Hard mode is available if you're looking for more of a challenge!
- Improving a Tool now costs 50 Kröwns (on top of the Iron that you need)
- Marketplaces will now grow their stocks even if there is no Merchant assigned to them
- Civilians will stop working at a building when it's burning (too hot)
- There is a maximum distance at which a unit can hurt another one (we watched and loved your live reaction to it)
- Upgrading a Scout Camp will now give +50% of Scouting speed (+20% just wasn't cutting it)
- There is now a -20% production penalty applied to unhappy units.
- Villagers will demand more upgraded houses in order to maintain their happiness.
- The Wealth Lore will now give +1 Happiness every 300K (it was previously every 500K)
- Raven clan Mercenaries no longer receive your clan attack/defence bonuses
- You can now use the TAB key to navigate between similar units/buildings. Use ALT to display map information (was TAB before)
