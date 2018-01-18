Darüber hinaus wird der Preis des Early-Access-Spiels morgen (19. Januar) angehoben. Es wird fortan nicht mehr 19,99 Euro kosten, sondern 27,99 Euro. Eine nicht konkrete Preisanhebung stand schon seit längerer Zeit in der Early-Access-Beschreibung bei Steam. Außerdem wird über eine "Deluxe Edition" nachgedacht, die zusätzlich ein digitales Artbook und den Soundtrack umfassen wird.
Zudem ist ein kleiner Patch für Northgard veröffentlicht worden:
- "Tile transfer will appear normally in the end screen summary
- We fixed a bug that caused Draugar portals and many other things to remain visible in the end screen summary
- Clan members won't start healing before they transform into healers anymore.
- We fixed a visual bug sometime occuring with the lighthouse
- We fixed a bug in the Fishermen’s animation
- We fixed a bug in the skin of the Warchief when summoned for the second time
- You can now train a clan member to become a Sailor even if the boat is at sea!
- The exclusive mode will now work properly for two monitors users
- The cooldown of Domination (Wolf Clan's fame 500) has been reduced from 12 to 9 months
- Left click on a unit's portrait will now select the closest unit to the camera
- We fixed many Null Access errors"
