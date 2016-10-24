Civilization 6: Herbst-Update mit DirectX 12, neuen Karten und Co. veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Für Civilization 6
ist das Herbst-Update (ca. 2,1 GB) veröffentlicht
worden. Es umfasst DirectX-12-Unterstützung, das neue Multiplayer-Szenario "Cavalry and Cannonades" und zwei "ausbalancierte" Karten ("Four-Leaf Clover" und "Six-Armed Snowflake"). Ansonsten werden einige Fehler behoben, leichte Balance-Anpassungen vorgenommen, die Computerintelligenz optimiert und die Benutzeroberfläche verbessert.[NEW]
- Maps
- Added a balanced six player map.
- Added a balanced four player map.
- 'Cavalry and Cannonades' Scenario Added
- Combat scenario with reduced unit maintenance costs and no strategic resource requirement for units.
- Larger starting army and additional starting techs.
- Time limit: 50 turns.
- Goal: Possess the largest territory.
- DX12 Support
- Complete Logitech ARX Support
[GAMEPLAY UPDATES]
- Added additional notifications.
- Added a 'time defeat' for running out of time. This is always disabled if a Score Victory is available.
- Added additional Hotkey support (next unit, next city).
- Added the ability to rename cities.
- Added UI to show the next tile a city will grow to.
- Added a visual cue for Barbarian Scouts that are alerted to your city.
- Changed Dan Quayle rankings.
[BALANCE CHANGES]
- Added prerequisite project (Manhattan Project) for Operation Ivy.
- Added Metal Casting as a prerequisite for Economics tech.
- Adjusted religious pressure when a religion is first founded to give them more resilience and convert the city.
- Adjusted relationship decay rates.
- Reduced the effectiveness of cavalry production policies.
- Reduced Warmonger penalties in most instances, and adjusted how this reacts to returning versus keeping a city. The last city conquered from a player now provides a heavy warmonger penalty, even if you have a Casus Belli against this player, because you are wiping out a civilization.
- Reduced border incursion warnings if the troops are within their own borders.
- Increased the number of Great Works of Writing slots in the Amphitheater to 2.
- Increased Counterspy operation time.
- Increased the cost of Religious units and applied additional charges.
- Units may no longer be deleted when they are damaged.
- Deleting a unit no longer provides gold.
- Updated Island Plates map to have more hills and mountains.
- Units may no longer remove features from tiles that are not owned by that player.
- Fallout now prevents resource harvesting.
- Barbarian camps must spawn further away from low-difficulty players' cities.
[AI TUNING]
- Adjusted AI victory condition focus to increase their competitiveness in Science and Tourism.
- Adjusted AI understanding of declared friendship.
- Adjusted the AI approach to beginning and ending a war based on potential gain and loss.
- Increased AI competitiveness in building a more advanced military.
- Increased AI usage of Inquisitors. Especially Phillip.
- Increased AI value of upgrading units.
- Increased AI use of Settler escorts.
- Tuned AI usage of units that cannot move and shoot, like Catapults.
- Tuned AI city and unit build planning.
- Improved the ability of city-states to maintain a strong military.
[BUG FIXES]
- Fixed some production Social Policies, Great People, and Pantheon bonuses that were not applying correctly.
- Fixed Royal Navy Dockyard not getting the right adjacency bonuses.
- Fixed some issues with how the Great Wall was built by players and AI, including proper connection to mountains and removing other players' Great Walls as potential connection points.
- Fixed a unit cycling error with formations.
- Fixed a bug where the first military levy that expired would return all levied units (including those levied from other city-states) to that city-state. Now it should only return the levied units that actually originally belonged to the one city-state.
- Fixed several issues when Airstrips and Aerodromes are occupied, including forced rebasing of enemy units and UI updates.
- Fixed an exploit that allowed ranged and bombard units to gain experience when attacking a district with 0 hit points.
- Fixed an issue with wonders when transferring city ownership – conquering a city with a wonder would not track that wonder, and could lead to problems when attempting to use Gustave Eiffel.
- Fixed an issue where the Settler lens would not always show the right information to the player.
- Fixed an issue where AI would counter gold changes with the change desired, rather than the total amount of gold desired.
- Fixed an issue where the Tutorial intro and outro videos would appear off-center in certain resolutions.
- Fixed some crashes with units.
- Fixed an issue where multiple leaders of the same civilization would frequently show up in a game.
- Fixed an issue where Trade Route yields were doubling in some instances.
- Units in formations now break formation before teleporting between cities.
- The achievement 'For Queen and Country' was unlocking too frequently.
- AI with neutral relationships should accept delegations barring exceptional circumstances.
- Can no longer declare a Joint War if it is invalid for either party.
- Save game files should no longer be case sensitive.
- Certain wonders were sending extra notifications.
- Players will no longer receive any warmongering penalties from a joint war partner for actions in that joint war.
- Liberating a civilization back to life will now bring them back into the game properly.
- Observation Balloon range bonus was being incorrectly applied when stacked.
- Text and grammar fixes.
[VISUALS]
- Buildings on snow will now have snow on them.
- Added an Industrial Barbarian Encampment.
- Added a ranger tower to National Parks.
- Fixed some issues with buildings not culling around other world items properly.
- Fixed an issue with some Districts not showing properly.
- Miscellaneous polish applied to multiple improvements, districts, and buildings.
[MULTIPLAYER]
- Turn timers are always disabled on the first turn of a new game. This happens regardless of the advanced start or turn timer type selected.
- Allow multiplayer lobby's private game status to be toggled once the lobby has been created.
- Cap the max players to 12.
- Added LAN player name option to options screen.
[UI]
- Added the number of specialists working a tile.
- Added some additional icons for espionage, promotions, etc.
- Added additional Civilopedia shortcuts, including right clicking a unit portrait.
- Added the signature to the diplomacy action view/deal view so that we can differentiate between duplicate players. Also added multiplayer screenname in diplomacy.
- Added Trade Route yields to the Reports screen.
- Added City Center to the City Breakdown panel.
- Added rewards and consequences to mission completed popups.
- Updated the leader-chooser when beginning a new game.
- Updated the end game Victory screen.
- Updated the multiplayer staging room.
- Updated city banners.
- Updated Espionage mission chooser flow.
- Updated to display what cities are getting amenities from each resource.
- Changed resource icon backings to reflect the type of resource it is.
- Auto-scroll to the first Great Person that can be claimed.
- Improved search functionality in the Civilopedia.
- Removed Barbarian data from player replay graphs.
- ESC now closes the Tech, Civic, and Eureka popups.
- When loading a game, the era blurb will be the current era of the saved game, rather than the starting era of the game.
[AUDIO]
- Added some missing mouseover sounds.
- Fixed the Oracle quote.
- Fixed an issue where the Advisor voice was not playing in some languages.
- Fixed compatibility issues with some sound cards, especially those set to high playback rates.
[MISC]
- Added a setup option "No Duplicate Leaders" that is enabled by default. This option prevents multiple players from selecting the same leader.
- Updated leader screen to support enabling/disabling bloom according to the 'Enable Bloom' graphics option.
- Plot Tooltip Delay is now available in the Options menu.
- Auto Cycle Units is now available in the Options menu.
- Benchmark updates.
- Credits updated.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Titelsong Live - Sogno di Volare