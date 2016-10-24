Civilization 6: Herbst-Update mit DirectX 12, neuen Karten und Co. veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Liesel Weppen schrieb am 18.11.2016 um 11:26 Uhr

Die KI war in Civ doch noch nie die hellste. Gerade in der Diplomatie haben die doch immer völlig wirre Sachen gemacht.

Viel nerviger finde ich, dass die höheren Schwierigkeitsgrade nur darauf beruhen, dass die KI halt immer mehr cheated.

Zumindest war das bis inkl. Civ5 so. Ich wunder mich da nur immer, wenn ich einen KI-Gegener diplomatisch kontakte und dann sehe, dass er 0 Gold und -800 Gold pro Runde hat. Ein menschlicher Spieler überlebt sowas kaum 5 Runden.

Ich schlag erst im Sale zu, wenn es mal eine Complete Edition inkl aller DLCs und so geben wird. Also vermutlich so in einem Jahr.