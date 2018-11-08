Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire: Hat sich laut Investor schlecht verkauft - 4Players.de

 

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire: Hat sich laut Investor schlecht verkauft

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Rollenspiel
Release:
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
08.05.2018
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
Q4 2018
Alias: Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Test: Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
90
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Nachrichten

von

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire hat sich laut Investor schlecht verkauft

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Rollenspiel) von THQ Nordic / Versus Evil
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (Rollenspiel) von THQ Nordic / Versus Evil - Bildquelle: THQ Nordic / Versus Evil
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire hat sich nicht wirklich gut verkauft, berichtet Dylan Holmes, einer der Investoren, die das Projekt via Crowdinvesting bei Fig.co angeschoben haben. Er schreibt, dass die erste Dividende (Gewinnbeteiligung) für Investoren ausgezahlt wurde, und zwar vom Zeitraum der Veröffentlichung des Spiels im Mai bis zum September. Er schreibt, dass er 192,67 Dollar bekommen hätte (auf Basis der 1.000 Dollar Investition). Holmes schreibt, dass die Gewinnschwelle (break-even) für Investoren bei ungefähr 580.000 Verkäufen für 50 Dollar lag. Demnach rechnet er, dass sich das Rollenspiel von Obsidian Entertainment auf PC, Mac und Linux bisher knapp 110.000 Mal verkauft hat. Der Investor meinte, dass das Verkaufsziel zwar unrealistisch hoch war und er ohnehin nicht erwartet hätte, Gewinn zu machen, jedoch hätte er nicht erwartet, dass die Verkäufe so schwach ausfallen. Die Konsolen-Versionen stehen derweil noch an.


Auch Chris Avellone (Game Designer/Autor: Planescape: Torment, Star Wars: KOTOR2, Fallout 2 und New Vegas etc.), der ohnehin mit der Führungsriege von Obsidian Entertainment im Clinch liegt, schaltete sich in die Diskussion ein. Avellone riet Microsoft, wenn sie das Studio tatsächlich übernehmen würden (Gerücht), dass sie die Führungsetage bzw. das Management entlassen sollen. Die "normalen" Entwickler sollten sie auf jeden Fall behalten.


Quelle: Twitter, Resetera
Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire
Kommentare

ringerob schrieb am
Meines Wissens sind in diese Verkäufe aber nicht die Pre-Sales über die Fig-Plattform eingerechnet, sondern nur die Verkäufe die nach dem Release tatsächlichen stattgefunden haben. In den 4'4Mio. Vorfinanzierung sind also sicher auch schon einige Spiele drinn. Von diesen Einnahmen sehen die Investoren jedoch nichts.
greenelve schrieb am
Und Oldschoolspieler freuen sich, dass es so Oldschool ist. Mit dem richtigen Hebel könnte das Image des Studios steigen, ein Spiel für die Spieler, nicht für Investoren gemacht zu haben. Das kann nicht auf Dauer funktionieren, aber solang sie Geld zusammenbekommen, können sie ihre Rechnungen begleichen.
Hätte aber auch gedacht, es wäre finanziell ein größerer Erfolg.
Todesglubsch schrieb am
Und deswegen, Ladies and Gentlemen, ist es nicht gut, wenn man ein Spiel zwingend auf Oldschool trimmt, dabei aber vergisst, auch neue Spieler abzuholen.
D:OS hat das irgendwie geschafft.
schrieb am