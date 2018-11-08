Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire: Hat sich laut Investor schlecht verkauft - 4Players.de

We now have a sense of just how badly #deadfire sold. I invested $1000 in getting it made, and the first dividents from that are in. For all sales from launch through September - the period when any game makes the vast majority of its money - I got $192.67... — Dylan Holmes (@Aerothorn) 7. November 2018

...the "breakeven" for investors was about 580,000 sales at $50. This tells us they sold about 110,000.



RPGs of this sort do have long tails, but at this juncture there is no way investors are recouping the investment. — Dylan Holmes (@Aerothorn) 7. November 2018

To be clear: I always thought the sales target was unrealistic, and my investment was more an act of charity than it was an actual attempt to make money. But I didn't expect it to do *this* badly. — Dylan Holmes (@Aerothorn) 7. November 2018

@XboxP3, if you ARE doing a deal with Obsidian Ent., I’d really, really look at Pillars of Eternity sales figures (which Fig has indirectly revealed this month, and tried to be cagey about it). Good devs there, terrible management – Hire the devs, fire the chaff at the top. — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) 7. November 2018

Sure and I think it'd be a bad deal for both, for different reasons - the difference is in terms of damage, Microsoft has more hit points. I think the only winners will be Obs' management in the short term. — Chris Avellone (@ChrisAvellone) 7. November 2018