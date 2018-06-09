Dual Universe: Pre-Alpha-Update mit Mining-Tools und weiteren Verbesserungen - 4Players.de

- "Hand Scanner tool: A mid-range proximity device used to scan the user's surroundings and give feedback about the distance to available ore veins. While its range is limited, this is the ideal tool to prospect around a given region during a mining expedition.
- Directional tool: A close-range device used to detect and mark ore in a given direction as the user looks around their surroundings. Despite having a more limited range than the hand scanner tool, the detector tool offers players a more accurate way to pinpoint the location of ore, making it the perfect accompaniment to the brand new mining tool.
- Mining tool: Combine with the Hand Scanner & Directional tool to dig your way beneath a planet's surface and extract the precious ore players can use to construct buildings, ships, and much more. Simply aim at an ore deposit with this brand new tool, charge it up, and collect the extracted resources. As players find higher level materials, though, the charging and extraction process will take more time."
"Dual Universe bietet eine persistente, komplett editierbare Spielwelt, die auf einem einzigen Shard [Server] angesiedelt ist. Spieler können die Welt erkunden, Bauwerke errichten, auf Eroberungszüge gehen und das Universum nach ihren Vorstellungen formen. Den Kern von Dual Universe bildet eine völlig neue Technologie, der CSSC (Continuous Single-Shard Cluster). Dieser verwaltet das Metaversum, ein einzelnes Universum, welches Millionen von Spielern beherbergt und gleichzeitig ohne Ladebildschirme auskommt. Eine moderne Voxel-Engine erlaubt es Spielern zusätzlich, die Welt physisch zu verändern, sei es durch das Graben von Tunneln, das Aufschütten von Bergen oder den Bau von Städten, Raumschiffen oder Weltraumbasen - die einzige Begrenzung ist die Vorstellungskraft der Spieler." Dual Universe befindet sich derzeit in der Pre-Alpha. Mit "Supporter Packs" erhält man Zugriff auf die Alpha (zum Shop).
Letztes aktuelles Video: Pre-Alpha Gameplay Preview ScanningMining