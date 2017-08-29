Absolver: Server-Verbesserungen und mehr Stabilität: Patch 1.05 für PC verfügbar - 4Players.de

Absolver
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Sloclap
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Release:
29.08.2017
29.08.2017
kein Termin
Absolver: Server-Verbesserungen und mehr Stabilität: Patch 1.05 für PC verfügbar

Absolver (Action) von Devolver Digital
Absolver (Action) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Für die PC-Version von Absolver ist der Patch 1.05 veröffentlicht worden. Mit dem Update wollen die Entwickler mehrere Verbesserungen an der Stabilität, dem Matchmaking und den Verbindungen zu den Servern vorgenommen haben. Auch einige Bugs werden aus der Welt geschafft. Patch 1.06, der ebenfalls einige "Goodies" enthalten wird, soll in der nächsten Woche folgen. Generell sollen Online-Stabilität und Server-Erreichbarkeit stetig optimiert werden, heißt es. Wann die PS4-Version (aktuell Version 1.03) mit weiteren Patches versorgt werden soll, steht nicht fest.

Change-Log 1.05:
  • Various improvements to server connection and matchmaking
  • Added double save to avoid complete progression loss if a save get corrupted
  • Bug fixes when joining a school
  • Fixed bug where Achievements wouldn’t be unlocked on Steam and PS4.
    • Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements, there could be a small delay before the achievement pops :)
  • Cross-region invitations added
  • Fixed Boss progression not being updated
    • For now, this fix only works for bosses, we’re still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue. We apologize about this issue and are still investigating.
  • Improved overall stability

Quelle: Sloclap und Devolver Digital

