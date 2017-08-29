Absolver: Server-Verbesserungen und mehr Stabilität: Patch 1.05 für PC verfügbar - 4Players.de

Change-Log 1.05:
- Various improvements to server connection and matchmaking
- Added double save to avoid complete progression loss if a save get corrupted
- Bug fixes when joining a school
- Fixed bug where Achievements wouldn’t be unlocked on Steam and PS4.
- Beat an AI to unlock your due achievements, there could be a small delay before the achievement pops :)
- Cross-region invitations added
- Fixed Boss progression not being updated
- For now, this fix only works for bosses, we’re still working on fixing the Marked Ones progression issue. We apologize about this issue and are still investigating.
- Improved overall stability
