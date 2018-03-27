Absolver: Update 1.16 bringt Neuerungen bei Details wie dem Prestige-System und den Schulen - 4Players.de

"Prestige System Update
The Prestige System Update will expand your possibilities after you hit level 60. You’ll be able to show your Absolver way with new tools:
- Change your Character’s appearance (sex, skin, hair type and hair color) by spending Crystals
- New haircuts are available
- Change your 1v1 introduction cinematic with new ones to buy in the Essence Shop
- Create equipment presets, with copy/paste feature, to tweak your Fabsolver
- Preview Equipment in the Essence Shop before buying
- Dye your masks (not available with all masks)
- Players can open up to 100 Rift Coins/Disks in a single button press
- Reset attributes now cost 1 crystal
Other quality of life improvements are featured in this update, such as the ability to copy/paste decks in your deck selection menu, making it easier to refine and iterate on your favorite decks.
Schools Update
The 1.16 update features the first steps in the updates we want to make to the School system (there will be more school-related features in the next updates.
- Players can now leave a School directly, without having to join a new one
- Mentors can now update their School content by spending 1 Crystal
- Hayen now has a “Find School by ID” feature
- Players can learn attacks from their school decks by using them against enemies
- School’s leaderboard is accessible from the School menu
New Gear and 3v3 Maps
Two new 3v3 maps are now available, as well as plenty of new gear, both in the shop and in Rift Coins/Disks.
Misc
- New remapping options have been added. We also fixed the bugs linked to the older remapping version.
- You can now skip Rift Disks/Coins opening animation
- 3v3 Resource FX have been updated: Polish and optimization of the effects
- The movements of the player now have sounds feedbacking more accurately their gear’s material"
Letztes aktuelles Video: 3v3 Overtake Update