Absolver: Update 1.16 bringt Neuerungen bei Details wie dem Prestige-System und den Schulen - 4Players.de

Für Devolvers Action-Adventure Absolver steht ein weiteres Update (auf Version 1.16) zum Download auf dem PC bereit (Steam und GOG). Für die PS4 befindet es sich laut offizieller Website von Entwickler Sloclap noch in der Validierungs-Phase. Neue Inhalte und Verbesserungen gibt es vor allem im Prestige-System, den Schulen, der Ausrüstung sowie den 3v3-Maps. Auch an einigen Details der Balance wurde geschraubt - die genauen Werte lassen sich hier nachlesen

"Prestige System Update



The Prestige System Update will expand your possibilities after you hit level 60. You’ll be able to show your Absolver way with new tools:



Change your Character’s appearance (sex, skin, hair type and hair color) by spending Crystals

New haircuts are available

Change your 1v1 introduction cinematic with new ones to buy in the Essence Shop

Create equipment presets, with copy/paste feature, to tweak your Fabsolver

Preview Equipment in the Essence Shop before buying

Dye your masks (not available with all masks)

Players can open up to 100 Rift Coins/Disks in a single button press

Reset attributes now cost 1 crystal



Other quality of life improvements are featured in this update, such as the ability to copy/paste decks in your deck selection menu, making it easier to refine and iterate on your favorite decks.



Schools Update



The 1.16 update features the first steps in the updates we want to make to the School system (there will be more school-related features in the next updates.



Players can now leave a School directly, without having to join a new one

Mentors can now update their School content by spending 1 Crystal

Hayen now has a “Find School by ID” feature

Players can learn attacks from their school decks by using them against enemies

School’s leaderboard is accessible from the School menu



New Gear and 3v3 Maps



Two new 3v3 maps are now available, as well as plenty of new gear, both in the shop and in Rift Coins/Disks.



Misc





New remapping options have been added. We also fixed the bugs linked to the older remapping version.

You can now skip Rift Disks/Coins opening animation

3v3 Resource FX have been updated: Polish and optimization of the effects

The movements of the player now have sounds feedbacking more accurately their gear’s material"

Letztes aktuelles Video: 3v3 Overtake Update