Injustice 2: Neuer Patch mit zahlreichen Änderungen und Balance-Anpassungen - 4Players.de

Injustice 2
Beat-em up
Release:
kein Termin
18.05.2017
18.05.2017
 
Vorschau: Injustice 2
 
 
Test: Injustice 2
86

Injustice 2
Nachrichten

Injustice 2: Neuer Patch mit zahlreichen Änderungen und Balance-Anpassungen

Injustice 2 (Action) von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Injustice 2 (Action) von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment - Bildquelle: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Die NetherRealm Studios sorgen nicht nur für Nachschub an Superhelden, sondern arbeiten auch weiter fleißig an Bugfixes für ihr Fighting Game Injustice 2. Wie VG 24/7 meldet, hat man bereits Anpassungen am jüngst veröffentlichten DLC-Kämpfer Red Hood vorgenommen und erlaubt die Kennzeichnung aller freigeschalteten Ausrüstungsgegenstände nach Multiverse-Sessions.

Hier die komplette Übersicht der Änderungen im englischsprachigen Changelog, die Patch 1.05 mit sich bringt:

General Gameplay Fixes

  • General offline & online stability improvements
  • Move list corrections
  • Forward and Backward dashes now require a more precise input when buffered
  • Setting Input Shortcuts Off in controller settings makes buffered special move checks in cancel windows, reversals, & wakeups have to be more precise
  • Bug fixes to lingering visual and sound effects related to some Multiverse Modifiers
  • Players now receive reduced experience bonuses when playing against an opponent of much lower levels.
  • Added Restart Match option to the pause menu in Multiverse where applicable.
  • Removed Event Select and Main Menu from the pause menu in the Endless event.
  • Added End Event Run option to pause menu in the Endless event which grants rewards as if you lost your current match.
  • Fixed bug that would cause the boss version of Brainiac to become unresponsive if Drone Summon attack was interrupted at a specific time.
  • Fixed several issues with resetting practice mode while using interactions
  • Adjusted misaligned bomb visual placements when done in certain situations (hit regions were not affected)
  • Fixed lingering visual effect errors on several interactions when they were interrupted or used in specific situations
  • Fixed an issue that caused some users to receive an excessive amount of Guild and Mother Box notifications at once
  • Users now have access to a Quick Open Next option after opening a Mother Box
  • Modifier descriptions are now shown before a Multiverse match where applicable
  • Multiverse Meta-Challenges are better highlighted
  • Added quick scroll buttons to the character list in the Customize Characters menu
  • Users can now Mark All As Seen in the Customize Characters menu to clear the ‘new’ indicator
  • Several projectile attacks have been changed to interact correctly with projectile affecting special moves (such as Captain Cold’s The Wall MeterBurn). These moves are:
    • Batman – Sky Grapple
    • Black Adam – Power of Aton Gear Ability
    • Captain Cold – Upward Cold Blast Gear Ability
    • Cyborg – Up Nova Blast MeterBurn
    • Deadshot – Bullet Barrage
    • Green Lantern – Air Battery Blast
    • Green Lantern – Air Oa’s Rocket Gear Ability
    • Red Hood – Air Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn

Stage Specific Fixes

  • Bomb interactions now have 3 active frames (down from 5)
  • Atlantis – Statue jump interaction can only be performed as a cancel once per combo
  • Atlantis – Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
  • Arkham Asylum – Fixed visual problem when killing an opponent with the toilet interaction
  • Batcave – Fixed character facing issue when killing opponent with hanging light interaction
  • Batcave – Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
  • Batcave – Brother Eye interaction can only be performed once per combo and has increased damage scaling
  • Slaughter Swamp – reduced the range in which the truck Environmental Interaction can be used

Character Specific Fixes

  • Atrocitus – Fixed a bug which allowed for Dex-Starr Character Power attacks to sometimes be used in situations where you were in a throw state
  • Atrocitus – additional damage added after Napalm Vomit attacks inside of a combo will now use the correct combo damage scaling. (This does not apply in Competitive / Tournament Mode)
  • Batman – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Mechanical Bats Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
  • Batman – Pressing a button not bound to any attacks during Glide will no longer prevent further inputs
  • Black Adam – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Seth Strike Gear Ability to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
  • Black Adam – Adjusted Air Boot Stomp ability to be able to cross up when an opponent was in the corner (This does not apply in competitive / Tournament Mode)
  • Black Canary – Fixed bug in which online match rollback could cause the Canary Cry audio effect to persist for the rest of the match
  • Black Canary – Canary Cry character power attacks no longer interacts with projectile affecting special moves
  • Brainiac – If a Beta Strike Character Power is active when a throw escape occurs, it is destroyed (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
  • Captain Cold – No longer continues to gain Character Power meter if transitioned while holding Cyclotron Charge (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
  • Cheetah – Fixed camera issue that could occur when an online rollback happens during Savage Ambush MeterBurn
  • Cheetah – After landing a jump attack during her Jungle Jump Gear Ability she can now combo into standing attacks
  • Cyborg – Fixed audio issue with Techno Tackle MeterBurn being interrupted
  • Cyborg – Fixed issue with Repair Circuit Gear Ability causing the Character Power UI to not display correct information if cancelled
  • Cyborg – Fixed a bug that prevented the Directed Arm Blaster Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
  • Cyborg – Fixed bugs with Target Acquired while under the effects of some Multiverse Modifiers
  • Darkseid – Adjusted Low Omega Beam’s hit region to collide more consistently
  • Darkseid – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Parademon Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
  • Darkseid – Fixed bug where Explosive Demon could be summoned in the background if used immediately following a Background Bounce Interaction
  • Darkseid – Fixed bug causing a summoned Charging Parademon to perform Demon Charge attack in the wrong direction in certain circumstances
  • Dr Fate – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Final Judgement or Final Punishment to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
  • Firestorm – Fixed bug where Firestorm’s character model could become invisible in certain circumstances during online modes
  • Flash – Fixed bug that would cause the Sonic Lift MeterBurn to sometimes miss if the first hit connected directly above Flash’s head
  • Flash – On Your Mark now requires a more precise input when buffered
  • Green Lantern – Battery Blast’s visual effects now always play correctly when on done from the right side
  • Harley Quinn – Fixed a bug with Hungry Hyenas Character Power which could cause only one hyena to appear when two have been summoned
  • Joker – Fixed a bug that prevented the Gasser Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
  • Poison Ivy – Fixed a loss of control issue when Thistle Hurt (Away+Medium, Down+Medium, Light+Hard/Throw) misses when an opponent tech rolls on the first frame possible after a large combo
  • Poison Ivy – Fixed a camera issue when Nightshade’s projectile interrupted Batman’s throw on Poison Ivy
  • Red Hood – Hammer Fury (Hard, Hard, Medium while Electric Hammers is active) starts up 1 frame later
  • Red Hood – Fixed bug that could sometimes cause Supermove to auto-correct after the cinematic
  • Red Hood – When Low Spin Parry is active Red Hood is now considered to be ducking
  • Red Hood – Quick Shot Character Power can now be clashed
  • Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast Gear Ability can now be clashed
  • Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast damage decreased to 6% base damage (from 10%)
  • Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast MeterBurn damage has increased to 10% base damage (from 6%)
  • Red Hood – Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn Gear Ability is now recovers 23 frames faster
  • Red Hood – Gutted MeterBurn Gear Ability is now +8 on hit (from -14)
  • Red Hood – Ground Mine and Ground Mine MeterBurn can now only be parried by low projectile parries, and not all projectile parries
  • Superman – Air Heat Vision follow up from Rising Grab is now a hard knockdown to prevent it from being punishable on hit in certain circumstances (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
  • Swamp Thing – Fixed camera issue when Swamp Thing is interrupted during the startup of Sinking Slough Gear Ability with an Away + Hard attack
  • Wonder Woman – Fixed a bug could cause Down + Medium to have a misaligned hit region if done when right after an opponent has jumped over you or switched sides
Am 11. Juli folgt mit der Mortal-Kombat-Legende Sub-Zero übrigens schon der nächste DLC-Kämpfer.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Sub Zero Reveal Trailer


Quelle: VG 24/7

