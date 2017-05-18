Injustice 2: Neuer Patch mit zahlreichen Änderungen und Balance-Anpassungen - 4Players.de

Hier die komplette Übersicht der Änderungen im englischsprachigen Changelog, die Patch 1.05 mit sich bringt:
General Gameplay Fixes
- General offline & online stability improvements
- Move list corrections
- Forward and Backward dashes now require a more precise input when buffered
- Setting Input Shortcuts Off in controller settings makes buffered special move checks in cancel windows, reversals, & wakeups have to be more precise
- Bug fixes to lingering visual and sound effects related to some Multiverse Modifiers
- Players now receive reduced experience bonuses when playing against an opponent of much lower levels.
- Added Restart Match option to the pause menu in Multiverse where applicable.
- Removed Event Select and Main Menu from the pause menu in the Endless event.
- Added End Event Run option to pause menu in the Endless event which grants rewards as if you lost your current match.
- Fixed bug that would cause the boss version of Brainiac to become unresponsive if Drone Summon attack was interrupted at a specific time.
- Fixed several issues with resetting practice mode while using interactions
- Adjusted misaligned bomb visual placements when done in certain situations (hit regions were not affected)
- Fixed lingering visual effect errors on several interactions when they were interrupted or used in specific situations
- Fixed an issue that caused some users to receive an excessive amount of Guild and Mother Box notifications at once
- Users now have access to a Quick Open Next option after opening a Mother Box
- Modifier descriptions are now shown before a Multiverse match where applicable
- Multiverse Meta-Challenges are better highlighted
- Added quick scroll buttons to the character list in the Customize Characters menu
- Users can now Mark All As Seen in the Customize Characters menu to clear the ‘new’ indicator
- Several projectile attacks have been changed to interact correctly with projectile affecting special moves (such as Captain Cold’s The Wall MeterBurn). These moves are:
- Batman – Sky Grapple
- Black Adam – Power of Aton Gear Ability
- Captain Cold – Upward Cold Blast Gear Ability
- Cyborg – Up Nova Blast MeterBurn
- Deadshot – Bullet Barrage
- Green Lantern – Air Battery Blast
- Green Lantern – Air Oa’s Rocket Gear Ability
- Red Hood – Air Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn
Stage Specific Fixes
- Bomb interactions now have 3 active frames (down from 5)
- Atlantis – Statue jump interaction can only be performed as a cancel once per combo
- Atlantis – Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
- Arkham Asylum – Fixed visual problem when killing an opponent with the toilet interaction
- Batcave – Fixed character facing issue when killing opponent with hanging light interaction
- Batcave – Console slam interaction can only be performed once per combo
- Batcave – Brother Eye interaction can only be performed once per combo and has increased damage scaling
- Slaughter Swamp – reduced the range in which the truck Environmental Interaction can be used
Character Specific Fixes
- Atrocitus – Fixed a bug which allowed for Dex-Starr Character Power attacks to sometimes be used in situations where you were in a throw state
- Atrocitus – additional damage added after Napalm Vomit attacks inside of a combo will now use the correct combo damage scaling. (This does not apply in Competitive / Tournament Mode)
- Batman – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Mechanical Bats Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
- Batman – Pressing a button not bound to any attacks during Glide will no longer prevent further inputs
- Black Adam – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Seth Strike Gear Ability to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
- Black Adam – Adjusted Air Boot Stomp ability to be able to cross up when an opponent was in the corner (This does not apply in competitive / Tournament Mode)
- Black Canary – Fixed bug in which online match rollback could cause the Canary Cry audio effect to persist for the rest of the match
- Black Canary – Canary Cry character power attacks no longer interacts with projectile affecting special moves
- Brainiac – If a Beta Strike Character Power is active when a throw escape occurs, it is destroyed (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
- Captain Cold – No longer continues to gain Character Power meter if transitioned while holding Cyclotron Charge (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
- Cheetah – Fixed camera issue that could occur when an online rollback happens during Savage Ambush MeterBurn
- Cheetah – After landing a jump attack during her Jungle Jump Gear Ability she can now combo into standing attacks
- Cyborg – Fixed audio issue with Techno Tackle MeterBurn being interrupted
- Cyborg – Fixed issue with Repair Circuit Gear Ability causing the Character Power UI to not display correct information if cancelled
- Cyborg – Fixed a bug that prevented the Directed Arm Blaster Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
- Cyborg – Fixed bugs with Target Acquired while under the effects of some Multiverse Modifiers
- Darkseid – Adjusted Low Omega Beam’s hit region to collide more consistently
- Darkseid – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Parademon Character Power to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
- Darkseid – Fixed bug where Explosive Demon could be summoned in the background if used immediately following a Background Bounce Interaction
- Darkseid – Fixed bug causing a summoned Charging Parademon to perform Demon Charge attack in the wrong direction in certain circumstances
- Dr Fate – Fixed a bug which allowed for the Final Judgement or Final Punishment to sometimes be able to attack in situations where you were in a throw state
- Firestorm – Fixed bug where Firestorm’s character model could become invisible in certain circumstances during online modes
- Flash – Fixed bug that would cause the Sonic Lift MeterBurn to sometimes miss if the first hit connected directly above Flash’s head
- Flash – On Your Mark now requires a more precise input when buffered
- Green Lantern – Battery Blast’s visual effects now always play correctly when on done from the right side
- Harley Quinn – Fixed a bug with Hungry Hyenas Character Power which could cause only one hyena to appear when two have been summoned
- Joker – Fixed a bug that prevented the Gasser Gear Ability from dropping from Mother Boxes
- Poison Ivy – Fixed a loss of control issue when Thistle Hurt (Away+Medium, Down+Medium, Light+Hard/Throw) misses when an opponent tech rolls on the first frame possible after a large combo
- Poison Ivy – Fixed a camera issue when Nightshade’s projectile interrupted Batman’s throw on Poison Ivy
- Red Hood – Hammer Fury (Hard, Hard, Medium while Electric Hammers is active) starts up 1 frame later
- Red Hood – Fixed bug that could sometimes cause Supermove to auto-correct after the cinematic
- Red Hood – When Low Spin Parry is active Red Hood is now considered to be ducking
- Red Hood – Quick Shot Character Power can now be clashed
- Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast Gear Ability can now be clashed
- Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast damage decreased to 6% base damage (from 10%)
- Red Hood – Shrapnel Blast MeterBurn damage has increased to 10% base damage (from 6%)
- Red Hood – Akimbo Blaze MeterBurn Gear Ability is now recovers 23 frames faster
- Red Hood – Gutted MeterBurn Gear Ability is now +8 on hit (from -14)
- Red Hood – Ground Mine and Ground Mine MeterBurn can now only be parried by low projectile parries, and not all projectile parries
- Superman – Air Heat Vision follow up from Rising Grab is now a hard knockdown to prevent it from being punishable on hit in certain circumstances (This does not apply in Completive / Tournament Mode)
- Swamp Thing – Fixed camera issue when Swamp Thing is interrupted during the startup of Sinking Slough Gear Ability with an Away + Hard attack
- Wonder Woman – Fixed a bug could cause Down + Medium to have a misaligned hit region if done when right after an opponent has jumped over you or switched sides
