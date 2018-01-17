Injustice 2
Beat-em up
Release:
14.11.2017
18.05.2017
18.05.2017
 
Keine Wertung vorhanden
Vorschau: Injustice 2
 
 
Test: Injustice 2
86
Injustice 2
Injustice 2 PC: Januar-Update mit Enchantress (DLC)

Injustice 2 (Action) von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Injustice 2 (Action) von Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment - Bildquelle: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Für die PC-Version von Injustice 2 ist das Januar-Update mit DLC-Charakter Enchantress veröffentlicht worden. Die vorgenommenen Anpassungen an den Charakteren wie Atom, Atrocitus, Hellboy etc. werden hier beschrieben.

Change-Log:
  • Enchantress Character & Multiverse have been implemented
  • New Multiverses have been implemented
  • New Legendary Multiverses have been implemented
  • New Source Crystal 325.000 pack available
  • Fixed double controller detection issue for known devices, i.e. Razer Panthera Fightstick
  • Atom's ladder ending now has BGM
  • Atom is no longer immune to attacks while his character power is active
  • When Pause Delay is active, the Auto-Pause function now triggers upon defocusing the game
  • Overall game audio is no longer lower than other applications
  • General balancing changes
  • General Bug Fixes
  • General adjustments for RGB LED keyboards and peripherals

Enchantress wird ab dem 16. Januar im PlayStation Store und im Xbox Store verfügbar sein. Diejenigen, die die "Ultimate Edition", das "Ultimate Pack" oder das "Fighter Pack 3" besitzen, durften schon am 9. Januar 2018 auf Konsolen loslegen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Introducing Enchantress


Quelle: Warner Bros.
