Injustice 2 PC: Januar-Update mit Enchantress (DLC)

Change-Log:
- Enchantress Character & Multiverse have been implemented
- New Multiverses have been implemented
- New Legendary Multiverses have been implemented
- New Source Crystal 325.000 pack available
- Fixed double controller detection issue for known devices, i.e. Razer Panthera Fightstick
- Atom's ladder ending now has BGM
- Atom is no longer immune to attacks while his character power is active
- When Pause Delay is active, the Auto-Pause function now triggers upon defocusing the game
- Overall game audio is no longer lower than other applications
- General balancing changes
- General Bug Fixes
- General adjustments for RGB LED keyboards and peripherals
Enchantress wird ab dem 16. Januar im PlayStation Store und im Xbox Store verfügbar sein. Diejenigen, die die "Ultimate Edition", das "Ultimate Pack" oder das "Fighter Pack 3" besitzen, durften schon am 9. Januar 2018 auf Konsolen loslegen.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Introducing Enchantress