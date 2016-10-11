WWE 2K17: Hall of Fame Showcase (DLC) verfügbar - 4Players.de

WWE 2K17
Sport
Entwickler: Visual Concepts
Publisher: 2K Sports
Release:
11.10.2016
07.02.2017
11.10.2016
11.10.2016
11.10.2016
 
WWE 2K17
Nachrichten

WWE 2K17: Hall of Fame Showcase (DLC) verfügbar

WWE 2K17 (Sport) von 2K Sports
WWE 2K17 (Sport) von 2K Sports - Bildquelle: 2K Sports
2K Games hat die Erweiterung "Hall of Fame Showcase" für WWE 2K17 auf PS3, PS4, Xbox 360 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Die PC-Version soll später versorgt werden. Der Hall-of-Fame-Showcase-DLC ist entweder einzeln zum Preis von 9,99 Euro oder als Season-Pass-Bestandteil erhältlich und ermöglicht den Zugriff auf folgende (spielbare) Matches:
 
  • Cactus Jack und Diamond Dallas Page vs. The Fabulous Freebirds (Jimmy Garvin und Michael "PS" Hayes) (WCW Saturday Night 1992)
  • The Fabulous Freebirds (Buddy Roberts und Michael "PS" Hayes) vs. Kerry und Kevin Von Erich (WCCW 1986)
  • Ivory vs. Jacqueline (SmackDown 2000)
  • Sting (goldschwarze Hose) vs. Ric Flair (Clash of Champions 1988)
  • Sting (n.W.o. Wolfpac-Ringkleidung) vs. Bret Hart (WCW Halloween Havoc 1998)
  • Papa Shango vs. The Godfather (Dream Match)
  • Big Boss Man (mit Albert) vs. The Big Show (Armageddon 1999)

Letztes aktuelles Video: Hall of Fame Showcase


Quelle: 2K Games

