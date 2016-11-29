Watch Dogs 2: Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Watch Dogs 2
Action
Entwickler: Ubisoft Montréal
Publisher: Ubisoft
Release:
29.11.2016
15.11.2016
15.11.2016
Vorschau: Watch Dogs 2
 
 
Test: Watch Dogs 2
83

“Trotz Schwächen beim Missionsdesign und einer gelegentlich zu klischeehaften Story hat Ubisoft mit diesem sympathischen Abenteuer-Spielplatz in einer offenen Welt einen großen Schritt nach vorne gemacht. ”

Test: Watch Dogs 2
83

“Trotz Schwächen beim Missionsdesign und einer gelegentlich zu klischeehaften Story hat Ubisoft mit diesem sympathischen Abenteuer-Spielplatz in einer offenen Welt einen großen Schritt nach vorne gemacht. ”

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Watch Dogs 2
Ab 47.79
Vorbestellen

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Countdown zur Cyber-Monday-Woche  ***   Dishonored 2: Das Vermächtnis der Maske Limited Edition USK 18 [PC & Konsole] -  ab 49,99 Euro  ***  6 Blu-rays für 30 Euro (u. a. Der Hobbit, Conjuring, Schöne Bescherung, Der Herr der Ringe, Der Polarexpress, Westworld, Edge of Tomorrow, San Andreas, Inception, Jupiter Ascending)  ***  Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox One] - 27,00 Euro  ***   Eine schrecklich nette Familie - Die komplette Serie [33 DVDs] -  29,00 Euro  ***   XCOM 2 (PlayStation 4/Xbox One) -  je 26,99 Euro  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Watch Dogs 2: Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion

Watch Dogs 2 (Action) von Ubisoft
Watch Dogs 2 (Action) von Ubisoft - Bildquelle: Ubisoft
Ubisoft hat ein Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion in Watch Dogs 2 veröffentlicht. Demnach würde das Entwicklerteam mit Hochdruck daran arbeiten, den Seamless Multiplayer wieder für alle Spieler zugänglich zu machen: "Aktuell finden umfangreiche interne Tests zu diesem Feature statt, um sicherzustellen, dass die Einzelspieler-Erfahrung nicht beeinträchtigt wird. Im Optimalfall kann der Seamless Multiplayer am Wochenende wieder aktiviert werden. (...) Wir möchten allen Spielern für ihre Geduld und ihr Verständnis danken. Neben der Kampagne und allen Nebenmissionen, steht den Spielern aktuell auch der Koop-Modus zur Verfügung, der es ihnen ermöglicht die offene Welt der San Francisco Bay Area gemeinsam zu hacken."

Im Forum heißt es weiter: "If the solution works as intended, we would begin deploying the fix in a patch and turn on seamless multiplayer as soon as this weekend. This is the scenario that we are all hoping for. But if during these tests we see that the game's stability with seamless multiplayer still needs work, seamless online will remain deactivated and we will continue to investigate and test solutions."

Quelle: Ubisoft

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+