Watch Dogs 2: Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Watch Dogs 2: Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion
Ubisoft hat ein Statement zur Verfügbarkeit der Seamless-Multiplayer-Funktion in Watch Dogs 2 veröffentlicht. Demnach würde das Entwicklerteam mit Hochdruck daran arbeiten, den Seamless Multiplayer wieder für alle Spieler zugänglich zu machen: "Aktuell finden umfangreiche interne Tests zu diesem Feature statt, um sicherzustellen, dass die Einzelspieler-Erfahrung nicht beeinträchtigt wird. Im Optimalfall kann der Seamless Multiplayer am Wochenende wieder aktiviert werden. (...) Wir möchten allen Spielern für ihre Geduld und ihr Verständnis danken. Neben der Kampagne und allen Nebenmissionen, steht den Spielern aktuell auch der Koop-Modus zur Verfügung, der es ihnen ermöglicht die offene Welt der San Francisco Bay Area gemeinsam zu hacken."
Im Forum heißt es weiter: "If the solution works as intended, we would begin deploying the fix in a patch and turn on seamless multiplayer as soon as this weekend. This is the scenario that we are all hoping for. But if during these tests we see that the game's stability with seamless multiplayer still needs work, seamless online will remain deactivated and we will continue to investigate and test solutions."
Im Forum heißt es weiter: "If the solution works as intended, we would begin deploying the fix in a patch and turn on seamless multiplayer as soon as this weekend. This is the scenario that we are all hoping for. But if during these tests we see that the game's stability with seamless multiplayer still needs work, seamless online will remain deactivated and we will continue to investigate and test solutions."