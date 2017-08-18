Agents of Mayhem: Promo auf YouPorn mit Ingame-Sextape - 4Players.de

Auf der Porno-Webseite YouPorn ist ein angeblich "geleaktes" Sextape aus dem kommenden Actionspiel Agents of Mayhem aufgetaucht. Selbstverständlich nicht per Zufall, denn laut DualShockers handelt es sich bei dem Video um eine ausgefallene Marketing-Aktion für den Titel von Volition, der über Deep Silver veröffentlicht wird. In dem kurzen Filmchen, das unter dem Namen "Deep Under the Cover" hochgeladen wurde, sieht man diverse Figuren aus dem Spiel in Aktion, darunter Gregory Princkington, Ivana Bangya und Marcus Thunderpump.Als ob das noch nicht ausreichen würde, packt man obendrein auch noch ein offizielles Statement der Superhelden-Truppe als Reaktion auf den Leak drauf. Dort heißt es:"It has come to our attention that Hollywood, aka Rod Stone, is rumoured to be connected to a provocative film of questionable taste, and on a completely unrelated topic, probably has no chance of winning a coveted AVN Award. We are taking this time to address the known specifics at this time, namely, that the aforementioned clip was recently uploaded onto YouPorn, the leading online platform championing adult social networking, carpal tunnel research, and eSports.

MAYHEM is working with YouPorn to confirm the tape’s origins, although we have been unable to coordinate or verify the tape’s authenticity with Hollywood directly, due to his “slammed” acting schedule."

Sogar einen fiktiven Publizisten namens Stefany Glitzwilliam zieht man heran, der zu dem Vorfall mit folgenden Worten Stellung nimmt: "Judging by the curvature of his buttocks at 1:12 seconds and the angle of the money shot, that is, the shot where the male actor on screen is literally wearing a bag of money around his junk, it is impossible to tell if that is my client on screen and ask that the public give him the benefit of the doubt until things firm up and the facts become rock solid."Abschließend heißt es seitens Mayhem: "Until we reach clarity, MAYHEM will continue deploying agents to save you from mad men wielding literal space lasers while you remain fixated on tabloid-tier gossip. We take comfort in knowing our fight to curb total global devastation has not driven you into panic. We have no further comment on this manner in particular but would like to take this time to remind the populace at large to join us in fighting LEGION on August 15th around the world and make sure MAYHEM triumphs in the battle of Bad vs Evil."Agents of Mayhem erscheint in den USA bereits am 15. August. In Europa ist der Release auf den 19. August datiert.Die Seite Hardcore Gamer, die als erstes auf das Sextape gestoßen ist, hat das "heiße Material" mittlerweile auch auf seinem Youtube-Kanal veröffentlicht. Was es zu sehen gibt? Das hier:Letztes aktuelles Video: Firing Squad