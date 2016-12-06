Dead Rising 4: Season-Pass mit drei Erweiterungen angekündigt - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Dead Rising 4: Season-Pass mit drei Erweiterungen angekündigt
Capcom und Microsoft haben einen Season Pass für Dead Rising 4 angekündigt, der die drei Download-Erweiterungen Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack, Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf und Frank Rising umfassen wird. Der Season Pass wird 24,99 Dollar kosten. In der Dead Rising 4: Deluxe Edition (79,99 Dollar) ist der Season Pass bereits enthalten.
Das "Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack" bietet neue weihnachtliche Waffen, Zombies, Kostüme und Co., während sich der DLC "Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf" um einen 18-Loch-Minigolfplatz mit Zombies und reichlich Zerstörung drehen wird. In der dritten Download-Erweiterung wird Frank West selbst mit dem Zombie-Virus infiziert. Auf der Suche nach einem Heilmittel verändert sich dann alles, da die Zombies u. a. schlauer werden. Zudem würde das Militär planen, Willamette auszulöschen.
- Stocking Stuffer Holiday Pack: Frank West is home for the holidays and he's got a naughty list the size of Willamette, Colorado. Tear up the streets with festive weapons, zombies, vehicles, costumes and more.
- Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf: You've mastered the outbreak – now it's time to master the green, with eighteen holes of pure wanton destruction you can play with up to three friends online. Flip zombies the birdie where bloodthirsty, over the top zombie mayhem is par for the course. The world of Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf is extreme and the fairways are the town of Willamette, Colorado, including the iconic Willamette Memorial Megaplex Mall. Use Frank West's favorite weapons as your set of golf clubs. With an oversized golf ball, drive down the fairways, reaching for the green to nail the perfect putt. Watch your score as you do not want to bogey in this zombie filled eighteen-hole golf course. Mini golf is made crazier with the zombie horde as obstructions and hazards. Dead Rising Fore!
- Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising: In this DLC, Frank West is freshly infected and needs to find a cure before he becomes a zombie and is lost forever. While searching for a cure, Frank discovers that everything is not the same as it was; zombies are getting smarter, people cannot be trusted and paramilitary forces are plotting to wipe out Willamette. Frank has a limited time before he reverts to the full zombie state and the city is wiped out. Frank will have to get to the truth first... or die trying.
