Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords: Support soll in absehbarer Zukunft nicht eingestellt werden - 4Players.de

Destiny: Das Erwachen der Eisernen Lords
Science Fiction-Shooter
Entwickler: Bungie
Publisher: Activision
Release:
20.09.2016
20.09.2016

Destiny: Support soll in absehbarer Zukunft nicht eingestellt werden

Im Zuge der Ankündigung von Destiny 2 (wir berichteten) hat Bungie bekanntgegeben, dass sie den Support des ersten Teils in absehbarer Zukunft nicht einstellen werden. "Age of Triumph" sei zwar das finale (inhaltliche) Update gewesen, aber das soll nicht bedeuten, dass bei Destiny demnächst die Lichter ausgehen würde, sagte David Dague (Community Manager bei Bungie) gegenüber GamesRadar. Er deutete zudem an, dass diejenigen, die bisher keine Gelegenheit hatten, die Ursprungsgeschichte von Destiny zu spielen, dies in Zukunft noch nachholen könnten.

"If players decide, as they move on to new worlds, to experience new adventures and be told new stories in those spaces, if they decide they want to revisit the things that they did in Destiny 1, the game will still be there for them. And, for someone who might join the adventure in progress, and they might want to go back to the beginning and discover how it all started? Those origin stories will be waiting for them."

Quelle: Gamesradar

Kommentare

ChrisJumper schrieb am
Was? Ja das will ich ja auch hoffen, wenn die zuerst 200 Euro gefühlt für den ersten Teil verlangt haben dann dürfen die den nicht direkt einstellen sondern die Server mindestens noch 5 Jahre laufen lassen!
