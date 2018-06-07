Quake Champions: Juni-Update: Bots, Gore-System und mehr - 4Players.de

Added AI Opponents – “Bots Phase 1 ”
- Used in Training
- Fill in slots in Match Making during long queue times
- Fill in for players that leave matches, until a human can Join-In-Progress
- Bot Phase 1 focuses on movement, weapons, and standard game modes. Stay tuned for further information on Phase 2!
Added Gore System – “Gibs”
- Unique death animation sequences now occur based on the weapons used during frags
Added Free Champion Rotation
- Grants Free-to-Play players free access to one Champion on a weekly rotation
New Tri-Bolt Functionality
- Explosive bolts are now armed upon firing the weapon, not when the bolts make contact with their target, resulting in bolts now being able to explode mid-air creating an array of explosions around your enemy
New Vanity Weapon: Reconciler
- A strange, alien weapon of unknown origins. Its elegant design is a stark contrast to the destruction it brings
Updated Tutorial
- Bot Match Training
- Starting Challenges
Continuous Play Flow Updated
- After you have completed your Starting Challenges, we now auto-queue you after completing a match and create a lobby that you can choose to return to during the matchmaking process.
Added Quick Play Multi-Mode Playlists
- Solo & Team Playlists, vote for the mode within the Match Lobby.
- Voting now has 3 options: 2 selected game mode & match combinations, and one random option
- This change was made to further reduce matchmaking times and to improve skill matching conditions
User Experience
- Added Killer Cam - outline killer on Death Screen
- Added HP/AP of killer on Death Screen (for Unranked modes)
- Added Teammate Health & Armor Bars
- Added Active Ability HUD text for first and second stage abilities
- Added Disable Private Chat option in Game Settings
- Visual highlight for all pickups
Added 3D Positional Sound “[BETA] Stereo Headphones with HRTF” option in Audio Settings
- Must toggle while in the main menu, cannot while in match
Progression
- XP Curves have been updated to make leveling significantly easier
- XP boosters. These are known in-game as Haste Potions and give +50% XP bonus.
- Champions can now be purchased for Favor.
- All loot boxes have been updated (Backpacks, Chests, Reliquaries) and now use a new loot box drop system that gives developers more flexibility and has additional features such as reduced drop rates of Duplicates.
- Chests can now be purchased with Shards
- Armor and Weapon Skins can no longer be crafted with Shards
- Added XP/Favor boost for playing with PARTY
Store
- New Tri-bolt skin: Reconciler
- Additional Profile Icons
- Additional Nameplates
- Updated Peacemaker Rocket Launcher, red display screen has been added to the side of the gun
- Added support for Store & Welcome Screens Dynamic Image Loading
- The Spring Celebration has ended therefore all Spring Celebration content will no longer appear in backpacks, chests or reliquaries
- The Spring Celebration Vanity Bundle has been removed
