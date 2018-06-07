Quake Champions: Juni-Update: Bots, Gore-System und mehr - 4Players.de

Quake Champions
Science Fiction-Shooter
2017
Vorschau: Quake Champions
 
 
Nachrichten

von ,

Quake Champions - Juni-Update: Bots, Gore-System und mehr

Für Quake Champions ist das große Juni-Update (Download via Steam: 12,9 GB) veröffentlicht worden. Es umfasst die erste Stufe der Bots (computergesteuerte Gegner), das neue Gore-System (Blut-und-Körperteile-System), eine Beta-Version des 3D-Soundsystems (HRTF), die Tri-Bolt-Funktionalität, viele Balance-Anpassungen und Performance-Optimierungen.

Added AI Opponents – “Bots Phase 1 ”
  • Used in Training
  • Fill in slots in Match Making during long queue times
  • Fill in for players that leave matches, until a human can Join-In-Progress
  • Bot Phase 1 focuses on movement, weapons, and standard game modes. Stay tuned for further information on Phase 2!


Added Gore System – “Gibs”

  • Unique death animation sequences now occur based on the weapons used during frags


Added Free Champion Rotation

  • Grants Free-to-Play players free access to one Champion on a weekly rotation


New Tri-Bolt Functionality

  • Explosive bolts are now armed upon firing the weapon, not when the bolts make contact with their target, resulting in bolts now being able to explode mid-air creating an array of explosions around your enemy


New Vanity Weapon: Reconciler

  • A strange, alien weapon of unknown origins. Its elegant design is a stark contrast to the destruction it brings


Updated Tutorial

  • Bot Match Training
  • Starting Challenges


Continuous Play Flow Updated

  • After you have completed your Starting Challenges, we now auto-queue you after completing a match and create a lobby that you can choose to return to during the matchmaking process.


Added Quick Play Multi-Mode Playlists

  • Solo & Team Playlists, vote for the mode within the Match Lobby.
  • Voting now has 3 options: 2 selected game mode & match combinations, and one random option
  • This change was made to further reduce matchmaking times and to improve skill matching conditions


User Experience

  • Added Killer Cam - outline killer on Death Screen
  • Added HP/AP of killer on Death Screen (for Unranked modes)
  • Added Teammate Health & Armor Bars
  • Added Active Ability HUD text for first and second stage abilities
  • Added Disable Private Chat option in Game Settings
  • Visual highlight for all pickups


Added 3D Positional Sound “[BETA] Stereo Headphones with HRTF” option in Audio Settings

  • Must toggle while in the main menu, cannot while in match

Progression

  • XP Curves have been updated to make leveling significantly easier
  • XP boosters. These are known in-game as Haste Potions and give +50% XP bonus.
  • Champions can now be purchased for Favor.
  • All loot boxes have been updated (Backpacks, Chests, Reliquaries) and now use a new loot box drop system that gives developers more flexibility and has additional features such as reduced drop rates of Duplicates.
  • Chests can now be purchased with Shards
  • Armor and Weapon Skins can no longer be crafted with Shards
  • Added XP/Favor boost for playing with PARTY


Store

  • New Tri-bolt skin: Reconciler
  • Additional Profile Icons
  • Additional Nameplates
  • Updated Peacemaker Rocket Launcher, red display screen has been added to the side of the gun
  • Added support for Store & Welcome Screens Dynamic Image Loading
  • The Spring Celebration has ended therefore all Spring Celebration content will no longer appear in backpacks, chests or reliquaries
  • The Spring Celebration Vanity Bundle has been removed

Weitere Details findet ihr hier.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Strogg Peeker Tutorial


Quelle: Bethesda Softworks
Quake Champions
