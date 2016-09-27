Forza Horizon 3: Patch soll Darstellungsprobleme beheben und Lenkrad-Unterstützung verbessern - 4Players.de

flo-rida86 schrieb am 05.10.2016 um 10:48 Uhr

Bei mir funzt Ansich jetzt alles nur der all Stars dlc will auf dem pc nicht.Ansich ists mir ja egal da die Motorsport Autos in fh3 beschissen sind,finde die zum Teil kaum steuerbar.Und das wo gerade hier die Physik nahezu perfekt ist.