Forza Horizon 3: Patch soll Darstellungsprobleme beheben und Lenkrad-Unterstützung verbessern - 4Players.de

Bei mir funzt Ansich jetzt alles nur der all Stars dlc will auf dem pc nicht.Ansich ists mir ja egal da die Motorsport Autos in fh3 beschissen sind,finde die zum Teil kaum steuerbar.Und das wo gerade hier die Physik nahezu perfekt ist.
von Michael Krosta,
Forza Horizon 3: Patch soll Darstellungsprobleme beheben und Lenkrad-Unterstützung verbessern
Playground Games und Turn 10 haben nach eigenen Angaben sowohl für Xbox One als auch Windows 10 einen Patch von Forza Horizon 3 veröffentlicht. Dabei sollen vor allem bei der PC-Version einige Probleme behoben werden, darunter auch die stotternde Bildrate, die bei manchen Nutzern unter bestimmten Bedingungen auftrat. Darüber hinaus werden auch die Lenkradeinstellungen um Optionen wie Dämpfung und invertiertes Force Feedback erweitert. Das Logitech G27 sollte jetzt auch unter Windows 10 richtig registriert werden und die Hupe wird jetzt bei den Standardeinstellungen belegt, sofern das verwendete Lenkrad genügend Knöpfe aufweist.
Hier die Patchnotes im Original von der offiziellen Webseite:
Windows 10
- Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
- Improved stability on Windows 10
- Disable mouse move detection while driving
- The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
- Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:
Wheel Improvements
- Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
- All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
- Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
- Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
- Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully
General Improvements
- The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
- Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
- Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
- Various content fixes for cars
In Zukunft wollen die beiden Studios weiter daran arbeiten, Funktionen wie das Force Feedback, die Lenkrad-Unterstützung und generelle Performance zu verbessern.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Motorsport All-Stars Car Pack
Hier die Patchnotes im Original von der offiziellen Webseite:
Windows 10
- Fixed a performance issue on Windows 10 that caused stuttering with high or unlocked framerates on certain hardware configurations
- Improved stability on Windows 10
- Disable mouse move detection while driving
- The Windows 10 video options screen will no longer ask users to save when no changes have been made
- Additional options have been added to the Windows 10 Advanced Controller Menu. These include:
- Steering wheel sensitivity
- Invert Force Feedback
- Centre spring scale
- Damping scale
Wheel Improvements
- Logitech G27 is now registered correctly on Windows 10, so the correct default mapping will be applied
- All wheels with enough buttons have had the horn added to their default mappings on Windows 10
- Fix to dead zones for acceleration and braking axes on wheels
- Default mappings for all TX Racing Wheel variants
- Fixed a bug where custom input mappings would not save successfully
General Improvements
- The Social and Rivals tabs will now unlock for players with Xbox Live Silver accounts
- Fixed a bug where the racing line would sometimes disappear
- Controller hot swapping is now available. Players can switch between controllers/their keyboard whenever they choose (including the wheel)
- Various content fixes for cars
In Zukunft wollen die beiden Studios weiter daran arbeiten, Funktionen wie das Force Feedback, die Lenkrad-Unterstützung und generelle Performance zu verbessern.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Motorsport All-Stars Car Pack