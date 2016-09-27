Forza Horizon 3: "Alpine Stars Car Pack" bringt sieben neue Boliden ins Spiel - 4Players.de

Forza Horizon 3
Arcade-Racer
Entwickler: Playground Games
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
27.09.2016
27.09.2016
Test: Forza Horizon 3
89

“Cooler Schauplatz, coole Musik, cooles Fahrgefühl: Forza Horizon 3 zelebriert ein spektakuläres Festival für die Sinne, auf dem viele PS-Träume in Erfüllung gehen!”

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo

Nachrichten

Forza Horizon 3: "Alpine Stars Car Pack" bringt sieben neue Boliden ins Spiel

Forza Horizon 3 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft
Forza Horizon 3 (Rennspiel) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Ab sofort steht das "Alpine Stars Car Pack" für den Arcade-Racer Forza Horizon 3 zum Download zur Verfügung. Mit dabei sind folgende Wagen:

2017 Acura NSX
1998 Nissan Silvia K's
1990 Mazda Savannah RX-7
1967 Ford Falcon XR GT
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2016 BMW M4 GTS
1979 Talbot Lotus Sunbeam

Letztes aktuelles Video: AlpineStars-Car-Pack


