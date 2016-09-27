Forza Horizon 3: "Alpine Stars Car Pack" bringt sieben neue Boliden ins Spiel - 4Players.de

von Alice Wilczynski,
Forza Horizon 3: "Alpine Stars Car Pack" bringt sieben neue Boliden ins Spiel
Ab sofort steht das "Alpine Stars Car Pack" für den Arcade-Racer Forza Horizon 3 zum Download zur Verfügung. Mit dabei sind folgende Wagen:
2017 Acura NSX
1998 Nissan Silvia K's
1990 Mazda Savannah RX-7
1967 Ford Falcon XR GT
2016 Dodge Viper ACR
2016 BMW M4 GTS
1979 Talbot Lotus Sunbeam
Letztes aktuelles Video: AlpineStars-Car-Pack
