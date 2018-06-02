State of Decay 2: Version 1.2: 20 GB Update verbessert Stabilität, Performance und Multiplayer - 4Players.de

zmonx hat geschrieben: ? Heute 14:17 Und das schnelle Internet... Es ist halt sehr bequem geworden. Und das schnelle Internet... Es ist halt sehr bequem geworden.

Gilt in Deutschland, bzw vor allem in Deutschland aber auch nur für urbane Gegenden. Was man via Breitbandatlas sehr gut sehen kann.Und die vielen Versprechungen von wegen "ab 2010 haben über 98,5% der Bürger 2000kbit/s" (O-Ton Merkel) oder "bis Ende 2012 haben alle "modernes" Internet" (O-Ton Sachsen-Anhalt) wurden alle samt und sehr deutlich Verfehlt. Selbst heute haben vor allem in Sachsen-Anhalt viele tausende Einwohner nicht einmal leitungsgebundenes DSL-Light mir 384kbit/s.Schnelles Internet ist heute oft noch Luxus und leider kein Standard. Und statt die 50MBit/s oder 100MBit/s mit 400MBit/s oder mehr zu versorgen, sollte eher daran gearbeitet werden, die nicht erschlossenen Gebiete mit Leitungen zu versorgen.Und auch wenn ich persönlich nicht mehr davon betroffen bin, finde ich solche großen Downloads einfach nicht gut.