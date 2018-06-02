State of Decay 2: Version 1.2: 20 GB Update verbessert Stabilität, Performance und Multiplayer - 4Players.de

State of Decay 2
Survival-Horror
Entwickler: Undead Labs
Publisher: Microsoft
Release:
22.05.2018
22.05.2018
22.05.2018
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Test: State of Decay 2
82
Leserwertung: 56% [1]

Nachrichten

von ,

State of Decay 2 - Version 1.2: 20 GB Update verbessert Stabilität, Performance und Multiplayer

State of Decay 2 (Action) von Microsoft
State of Decay 2 (Action) von Microsoft - Bildquelle: Microsoft
Für State of Decay 2 ist der knapp 20 GB große Patch 1.2 veröffentlicht worden. Die Undead Labs wollen mit dem Update die Stabilität, die Performance und generell den Multiplayer-Modus verbessert haben.

"Dieser Patch heute ist erst der Anfang - wir haben große Pläne für State of Decay 2, und wir sind demütig und dankbar, dass ihr uns die Möglichkeit gegeben habt, diese großen Pläne zu verwirklichen", schreibt Jeff Strain (Studio Head der Undead Labs).

The 1.2 patch features significant improvements related to:
  • Increased stability
  • Improved networking interactions for clients
  • Improved networked vehicle interactions
  • Elimination of Out Of Memory crashes

Patch 1.2 Highlights
Gameplay
  • Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing
  • Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives
  • Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)
  • Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer
  • Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in
  • Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character
  • Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle
  • Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed
  • Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting
  • Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker

Networking and Multiplayer
  • Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements
  • Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up
  • Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).
  • Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer

Zombie and Character Behavior
  • Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick
  • Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving

HUD
  • Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies
  • Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map

Environment and Collision
  • Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck
  • Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop
  • Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time
  • Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to
  • Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping
  • Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props

Other Fixes
  • Addressed a variety of general crash bugs
  • Updated a number of strings that were previously hardcoded in English
  • Audio mix optimizations

Quelle: Undead Labs
State of Decay 2
Kommentare

Senseo1990 schrieb am
Ist das ein PC und Xbox Patch?
Denn die Xbox Version hätte einen Performance-Fix bitter nötig.
DARK-THREAT schrieb am
zmonx hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 14:17
 Und das schnelle Internet... Es ist halt sehr bequem geworden.
Gilt in Deutschland, bzw vor allem in Deutschland aber auch nur für urbane Gegenden. Was man via Breitbandatlas sehr gut sehen kann.
Und die vielen Versprechungen von wegen "ab 2010 haben über 98,5% der Bürger 2000kbit/s" (O-Ton Merkel) oder "bis Ende 2012 haben alle "modernes" Internet" (O-Ton Sachsen-Anhalt) wurden alle samt und sehr deutlich Verfehlt. Selbst heute haben vor allem in Sachsen-Anhalt viele tausende Einwohner nicht einmal leitungsgebundenes DSL-Light mir 384kbit/s.
Schnelles Internet ist heute oft noch Luxus und leider kein Standard. Und statt die 50MBit/s oder 100MBit/s mit 400MBit/s oder mehr zu versorgen, sollte eher daran gearbeitet werden, die nicht erschlossenen Gebiete mit Leitungen zu versorgen.
Und auch wenn ich persönlich nicht mehr davon betroffen bin, finde ich solche großen Downloads einfach nicht gut.
Nuracus schrieb am
bigod66 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 13:22
zmonx hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:51
 .. Ich glaub, das wird sich auch nicht wieder so schnell ändern :?
Solange die Masse dies grosszügig unterstützt - schlussendlich sind die User selbst Schuld dass diese Politik erst entstehen konnte.
Man kann ja Heute auf nichts mehr verzichten...
Ich schaue auf Star Wars und in mir keimt eine neue Hoffnung. Haha, ging nicht anders.
Nein wirklich - das Massenphänomen Star Wars wird von der Masse gnadenlos abgestraft.
Solo hatte am Startwochenende etwa die Hälfte der Einnahmen, die Rogue One im gleichen Zeitraum hatte.
Merchandise liegt wie Blei in den Regalen.
Wenn die Masse bei Star Wars aufstehen kann, dann vielleicht - vielleicht! - kann sie es auch bei Videospielen.
zmonx schrieb am
Und das schnelle Internet... Es ist halt sehr bequem geworden.
Mir gefällt das Spiel vom Ansatz und Stil her ja, darum werde ich es mir auch mal anschauen, egal wie der Stand zZ ist :)
bigod66 schrieb am
zmonx hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 12:51
 .. Ich glaub, das wird sich auch nicht wieder so schnell ändern :?
Solange die Masse dies grosszügig unterstützt - schlussendlich sind die User selbst Schuld dass diese Politik erst entstehen konnte.
Man kann ja Heute auf nichts mehr verzichten...
schrieb am