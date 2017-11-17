Für die Early-Access-Version von Oxygen Not Included steht das Automation Upgrade zur Verfügung. Mit dem Update kommen einige Basis-Automatisierungen mit Boolean-Logik mit Sensoren, Schaltern und Checkpoints ins Spiel. Außerdem wird eine neue "Zwischenstufe" bei den Ressourcen eingeführt, die zwischen Rohmaterialen und Plastik liegt - zum Beispiel durch Gesteinsmühlen und Metallraffinerien. Die komplette Liste mit neuen Gebäuden und Co. findet ihr hier.
"Automation: A brand new collection of automation-based items have been introduced into Oxygen Not Included, allowing you to wield Boolean logic to run your base at absolute peak efficiency. Logic sensors, switches, and gates are among a few of the items you can now use to turn your base into a literal well-oiled machine.
Refinement: A new mid-tier family of construction materials has been added between raw resources and plastics, allowing you to use refining techniques to purifying your metals into more efficient refined metals. These refined metals can be used to construct new buildings, or to create improved versions of existing buildings, such as wires and tiles to upgrade your infrastructure colonywide."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Automation Upgrade Animated Short
von Marcel Kleffmann,